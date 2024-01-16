Estranged husband shot and killed as he smashes way into woman’s home, Texas cops say

A Texas woman shot and killed her estranged common-law husband as he kicked in the back door and tried to break in, authorities said.

The 39-year-old man who was fatally shot was armed with a handgun, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The alleged shooter, 39, was detained but not charged, Gonzalez wrote. The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to a grand jury, officials said.

The incident occurred in the early hours on Tuesday, Jan. 16, in Humble, Texas, Gonzalez wrote.

Several police reports regarding the estranged couple had been made recently, authorities said.

In Texas, a couple is considered common-law married if they “agreed to be married,” live together and make it known to others that they are married, according to the Texas State Law Library.

Humble is about 20 miles north of Houston.

Man shoots estranged wife’s boyfriend in Christmas home invasion, Mississippi cops say

Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend at gunpoint in Pennsylvania arrested in Texas

Estranged husband kills wife getting home from work, then stabs woman, Texas cops say