Estranged husband and wife charged in Jared Bridegan murder-for-hire plot appear in court

Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife, Shanna Gardner and her estranged husband Mario Fernandez Saldana, both charged in the alleged murder-for-hire plot, appeared in front of a judge Friday.

Action News Jax was inside the courtroom to hear how a judge decided to move the case forward.

“I need a clear understanding of where your agreements are, where your disagreements are,” Judge London Kite said to defense and prosecutors.

During the pretrial hearing the state and defense disagreed in open court.

And those arguments all stemmed from the defense team’s motion to disqualify the State Attorney’s Office in this case.

The defense argues prosecutors had access to attorney client privileged communications.

“The emails, the text messages, everyone and their brother had them in this case,” said defense attorney, Jesse Dreicer.

Ultimately, an independent judge will be appointed to review those materials.

And on Thursday, Action News Jax got a hold of newly released documents in the investigation, which show authorities suspected a total of five people were involved In the murder plot.

Action News Jax asked the State Attorney’s Office Friday why those other two people have not been charged; they declined to comment.

The next court date with Judge London Kite is set for March 4th at 9 a.m.

