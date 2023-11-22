Estranged husband of woman found dead in storage unit charged with first-degree murder

Deputies in Orange County announced Wednesday that a man is now facing first-degree murder charges in the killing of his estranged wife.

Deputies found Shakeira Rucker dead in a storage unit, owned by her estranged husband, Cory Hill, on Saturday.

The Winter Springs woman had been missing for a week.

Watch: ‘He needs to go down’: Family frustrated, heartbroken after body of Shakeira Rucker found

In a newly released arrest affidavit, investigators say Rucker had recently discovered Hill had been in a romantic relationship and living with another woman.

Investigators said Rucker and the other woman found out they had both been deceived by Hill.

Watch: Records show missing woman’s estranged husband served time for murder in Virginia

Deputies said Hill shot and killed Rucker and then hours later, drove to the other woman’s house, shot into that home, and broke in to try to find and kill her as well.

He’s facing attempted murder charges in that case.

Read: Timeline: Here’s what’s happened since Shakeira Rucker was last seen with estranged husband

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.