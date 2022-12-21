Estranged kids of Toronto condo killer say he was abusive, had ‘Jekyl & Hyde’ personality

The man who shot and killed several people at a condo building outside Toronto was an abusive parent, according to his estranged children.

In a statement put out by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, three daughters of 73-year-old Francesco Villi described him as “controlling and abusive.”

“Francesco Villi was a controlling and abusive husband and father. He has a history of domestic abuse with both the mothers of his children and his daughters. He had aggressive behavior and a Jekyll and Hyde type personality,” they wrote.

“We are in absolute shock and utter devastation at the events that have transpired,” Villi’s children, who have been estranged from him for five years, said.

“His children tried to have some form of a relationship through the years and many offers of help were continuously denied, leaving them no choice but to cut off ties with him for their own health and wellbeing,” they wrote.

Villi went on a shooting spree over three floors of the building in Vaughan, Ontario on Sunday. Three men and two women were killed and a 66-year-old woman was wounded in the attack. Villi was killed by a police officer who responded to the scene.

Three of the victims were on the condo board and Villi was facing a hearing that would have led to his eviction for repeatedly harassing building employees and residents.

