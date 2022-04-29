Estranged wife allegedly gave fatal overdose in Auglaize death

Apr. 29—WAPAKONETA — Court documents related to the arrest in Auglaize County Thursday of three people on aggravated murder charges show police believe the estranged wife of the victim injected him with an overdose of drugs with the purpose of causing his death.

Those documents show that Timothy Hovanec, 36, of Herndon, Virginia, had dropped his children at a Middle Pike residence in rural Wapakoneta where Amanda Hovanec, 35, of Wapakoneta, is said to have intentionally injected her estranged husband with a lethal dose of a synthetic opioid.

Police believe Anita Green, 61, of Wapakoneta and Anthony Theodorou, 33, of South Africa, were complicit in Timothy Hovanec's death.

Court documents show Green was at the home when Amanda and Timothy exchanged custody of the couple's children on April 24.

"When Timothy dropped the children off at the residence, Anita Green took the children into the the residence away from Timothy and Amanda," a court document filed by the prosecution states. "The body was moved into Anita Green's garage until Green drove Amanda and Anthony to dispose of the body."

Theodorou is alleged to have obtained and provided the drugs used to kill Timothy Hovanec, court records show.

All three suspects have been charged with aggravated murder and are being held in the Auglaize County jail on $2 million bond.

According to an initial statement issued by Sheriff Mike Vorhees, Timothy Hovanec had been visiting Auglaize County on family business when he was reported missing on Tuesday. An investigation into his whereabouts led detectives to locate Hovanec's body in a rural area of Auglaize County.

The three defendants appeared in municipal court before Judge Andrew Augsburger on Thursday via video hook-up from the jail. They were advised of the charges against them and of their constitutional rights and the possible pleas available to them.

Bond hearings are scheduled Monday in Auglaize County Municipal Court at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively, for Theodorou, Hovanec and Green.