Estranged wife charged with killing husband, stuffing body in trash bags outside Brighton Heights home

Mar. 2—The estranged wife of a man whose body was found wrapped in plastic at a home in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood in December has been charged with stabbing him to death and hiding his corpse.

Janet L. Winbush, 50, faces charges of criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Deric Bryan Davis, 53, who was reported missing on Dec. 21 by family members who said they did not have contact with him for two weeks, according to court records.

Winbush allegedly told investigators that she stabbed Davis in self-defense after wrestling a knife away from him during a violent argument, but did not recall what happened after he died.

The day after Davis was reported missing by his brother, police went to the couple's home along California Avenue to speak with Winbush about the missing person report that was filed.

While waiting for someone at the home to answer the door, detectives noticed a mound on the ground near the front porch and steps that was covered with a deflated air mattress, according to a criminal complained filed to support the charges.

The smell of a decaying body prompted the investigators to look under the mattress, where they discovered Davis' body stuffed in garbage bags that were wrapped with duct tape.

Winbush did not answer the door, but detectives said a vehicle registered to her was parked outside.

Fearing that there may be other victims at the house, police broke in and found Winbush sitting in the basement, according to the complaint.

Detectives said they also found a blood-soaked umbrella nearby that was placed behind a piece of paneling that was leaning against a wall.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, detectives discovered droplets of blood on the steps leading to Winbush's second-floor apartment.

They also spotted areas of the sofa and carpeting that appeared to have been cleaned with bleach. A test determined that there were traces of blood still present on the fabric.

Police also found a pair of rubber gloves draped over the edge of the kitchen sink and a near-empty roll of duct tape on a closet shelf, according to the complaint.

During an interview with police, Winbush allegedly said she and Davis got into an argument during which he repeatedly struck and choked her.

She said Davis then went to the kitchen and came back with a knife. She told police she was able to disarm him when he came at her wielding the knife and then stabbed him in self-defense.

Winbush told police that she could not recall anything that happened after she stabbed Davis and had no idea how he got outside, according to the complaint.

"Winbush described everything after the stabbing as a blur," police said.

Police say Winbush tried to cover up her involvement in Davis' death by joining the search for him by calling area hospitals.

When officers searched Winbush's cellphone, they discovered photographs made of text messages on Davis' phone between him and a woman in which he "indirectly admits to infidelity or interest in infidelity," according to the complaint.

A family member who helped clear out Davis' apartment after his death told police that he found blank divorce papers among the victim's personal items.

A friend of Davis who was interviewed by police told them that Davis indicated to him in November that he was thinking about divorcing Winbush because of her "crazy" behavior, the complaint said.

Winbush is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing on the charges.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@triblive.com or via Twitter .