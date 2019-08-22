Is Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR) Overpaying Its CEO?

In 2017 Chris Daws was appointed CEO of Estrella Resources Limited (ASX:ESR). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for Estrella Resources

How Does Chris Daws's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Estrella Resources Limited is worth AU$4.8m, and total annual CEO compensation is AU$276k. (This figure is for the year to June 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at AU$240k. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below AU$295m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is AU$354k.

That means Chris Daws receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Estrella Resources, below.

ASX:ESR CEO Compensation, August 22nd 2019 More

Is Estrella Resources Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Estrella Resources Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 88% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 306% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Estrella Resources Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 68%, Estrella Resources Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Chris Daws is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

We think that the EPS growth is very pleasing, but we find the returns over the last three years to be lacking. Considering the the positives we don't think the CEO pays is too high, but it's certainly hard to argue it is too low. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Estrella Resources shares with their own money (free access).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Estrella Resources, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.