eSwatini aims to vaccinate entire population against COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice

MBABANE (Reuters) - eSwatini aims to vaccinate all its 1.3 million people against COVID-19 and will set aside at least 200 million emalangeni ($14 million) to do so, senior officials in the southern African kingdom say.

eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, is participating in the COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organization and hopes to receive enough vaccines for 20% of its population via the facility free of charge.

It wants to buy vaccines for the remaining 80% via COVAX but recognises it may have to source doses elsewhere.

"We are still trying to explore other sources for the vaccine in the event the country fails to secure the additional vaccine doses through the COVAX Facility due to limited supplies," Simon Zwane, principal secretary in the health ministry, told Reuters.

"We are aware of the fact that the facility may not be able to supply enough vaccines to cover the whole population."

eSwatini has recorded more than 9,940 coronavirus cases and over 230 deaths.

Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini died in a South African hospital last month after testing positive.

Acting Prime Minister Themba Masuku said on Sunday that Taiwan, a close ally, had committed $500,000 to help eSwatini procure COVID-19 vaccines.

Zwane said eSwatini was interested in accessing the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca since the country for now can only comfortably store doses at between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius. Officials are working to improve cold-chain capabilities to handle vaccines that need to be stored at minus 20 degrees Celsius, he added.

($1 = 14.5800 emalangeni)

(Reporting by Lunga Masuku; Editing by Alexander Winning and Giles Elgood)

Latest Stories

  • 'I just want to find 11,780 votes': Trump attacks Georgia officials as crucial runoffs approach

    Just two days before the Georgia runoffs that will determine the leadership of the Senate and one day before a rally on behalf of the Republican candidates, President Trump has continued to unload on the GOP officials leading the state.

  • Pittsburgh police investigate 2 explosions less than 2 hours apart

    No injuries were reported, but a parked vehicle was damaged, Pittsburgh police said.

  • South Korean-flagged tanker seized by Iran

    A South Korean-flagged tanker has been seized by Iran, Iranian media said on Monday. Iranian media said the vessel had been seized by the country's elite Revolutionary Guards navy "for polluting the Gulf with chemicals". The crew of the South Korean-flagged vessel has been detained in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas, the semi-official news agency Tasnim, also reported on Monday. The crew members are from South Korea, Indonesia, Vietnam and Myanmar, Tasnim said, without specifying the number of detained crew members or where they were being held. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) naval authority earlier said on its website that an "interaction" between Iranian authorities and a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz led the ship to alter its course and proceed into Iranian waters.

  • IS gunmen kill 11 minority Shiite coal miners in SW Pakistan

    Gunmen opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them, killing 11 in southwestern Baluchistan province early Sunday, a Pakistani official said. The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on its website. The Sunni militant group has repeatedly targeted Pakistan’s minority Shiites in recent years.

  • Indigenous Venezuelan man accused of raiding military post dies in jail -rights group

    Salvador Franco died just weeks after family members and activists reported he was suffering from health problems. A court in November had ordered his transfer to a medical facility, but authorities did not comply, according to Penal Forum attorney Olnar Ortiz. Critics of President Nicolas Maduro's government call him a dictator who has systematically jailed opponents and denied them rights to due process.

  • Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday

    With just over two weeks left in President Trump's presidency, the White House is still putting out his daily schedule, but the schedules keep "sounding weirder and weirder," CNN's Kevin Liptak observed Sunday night. He was specifically pointing to the guidance for how Trump will spend Monday, before he heads to Georgia to campaign for the Republican incumbents in twin Senate special elections on Tuesday. "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening," the White House said late Sunday. "He will make many calls and have many meetings."> This is a new addition to the President's daily schedule> > "President Trump will work from early in the morning until late in the evening. He will make many calls and have many meetings. " pic.twitter.com/mv2XihwKIN> > -- Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) January 4, 2021There's a clear didn't-read-the-book-report vibe to Trump's official schedule, but we also know, thanks to Georgia's secretary of state and Trump's Twitter feed, that what Trump is working on and calling people about these days is his doomed effort to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election. The man who defeated him, President-elect Joe Biden, is also traveling to Georgia to campaign, his office said Sunday. Biden may have meetings and phone calls planned for Monday as well, but that didn't make his schedule. > Here's Biden's schedule guidance for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ldJ7SJznyP> > -- Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 4, 2021More stories from theweek.com Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park Trump's loaded request that Georgia 'find' him enough votes to win could have legal repercussions

  • Zimbabwe returns to restrictions amid rise in virus cases

    In response to rising COVID-19 numbers, Zimbabwe has reintroduced a night curfew, banned public gatherings, and indefinitely suspended the opening of schools. “We are being overwhelmed and overrun,” Information Minister Nick Mangwana warned, saying the country's hospitals are rapidly reaching capacity with COVID-19 patients. Zimbabwe recorded 1,342 cases and 29 deaths in the past week, “the highest number recorded so far,” Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said, announcing the strict measures.

  • Russia now probing case of helicopter downed by Azerbaijan as murder -Interfax

    Russian military investigators are now treating the Nov. 9 downing of a helicopter over Armenia as "wilful murder", a more serious charge than the previous "death through negligence", Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a source. A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was shot down over Armenia near the border with a region belonging to Azerbaijan, killing two crew members and injuring another, just few hours before a Moscow-brokered peace deal over Nagorno-Karabakh was reached. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijan, which has the political backing of Turkey, and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous region had been raging for six weeks at the time of the incident.

  • Skeptical Lindsey Graham suggests GOP Electoral College challenge is 'a political dodge'

    Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) was one of the more notable names, along with Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who were absent from the list of GOP senators planning to object to the Electoral College certification next week. On Sunday, Graham addressed his colleagues' decision and didn't seem convinced it was the right move.While not as forceful in his criticism as Sens. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Graham said it appears the call for an investigation into unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud is "more of a political dodge than an effective remedy" to the situation, especially at such a late stage.The senator said he looks forward to hearing the arguments from his colleagues, including Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others, adding that he'll "listen closely," but "they have a high bar to clear." For Graham to be convinced it's worth challenging President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Republican lawmakers will need to provide evidence of their charges of voter fraud, as well as proof that state and federal courts should have acted on election fraud claims and that those actions could have changed the outcome of the presidential election in certain states. > They will also need to show that the failure to take corrective action in addressing election fraud changed the outcome of these states' votes and ultimately the outcome of the election.> > -- Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 3, 2021More stories from theweek.com Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • ‘He works for me’: Trump jealously hits out at favourable media coverage of Fauci

    Dr Fauci has already been included by President-elect Joe Biden in his health team

  • Sen. Perdue says he's 'shocked' over leaked Trump audio, calls act by fellow GOP 'disgusting'

    Sen. David Perdue R-Ga. joins 'The Next Revolution' to discuss the audio released by the Washington Post and provides insight into the Georgia Senate race.

  • Kentucky officers in Breonna Taylor face termination hearing

    A Kentucky police officer who shot Breonna Taylor and the detective who sought the warrant on Monday were scheduled to face a termination hearing after being notified that they would be fired. Joshua Jaynes received notice last week from Louisville Police interim Chief Yvette Gentry that she intends to dismiss them from the department. Taylor, a Black woman, was killed March 13 by police executing a narcotics search warrant.

  • Germany poised to extend coronavirus lockdown

    Germany is likely to extend a national lockdown beyond Jan. 10 to curb coronavirus infection rates that are still running high and putting huge strains on hospitals and health workers, politicians said at the weekend. Chancellor Angela Merkel and regional leaders are expected to agree to extend the restrictions when they convene on Tuesday. "The numbers are still too high, so we will have to prolong the restrictions," Health Minister Jens Spahn told RTL television in an interview on Saturday evening.

  • India approves first 2 COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use

    India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca for emergency use, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters Saturday. Additionally, the government authorized the emergency use of a vaccine known as COVAXIN developed locally by Bharat Biotech and the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research.They're the first coronavirus vaccine candidates to get the green light in India, launching a massive immunization campaign in the world's second most populous nation, which has recorded the second largest number of COVID-19 infections after the United States.The Oxford-AstraZeneca shot has already been approved in the United Kingdom. While its clinical trials raised questions about its efficacy, especially compared to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, it's considered safe and is also cheaper and easier to distribute than other candidates.Little is known about the results of COVAXIN's clinical trials, Reuters reports.India has two more vaccines awaiting approval, including Russia's Sputnik V, and the country's health regulator has also received an emergency-use application for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. Read more at Reuters.More stories from theweek.com Trump's official schedule says he will 'make many calls and have many meetings' Monday Hawley and Cruz: How to lie without quite lying Fears rise over Indonesia's Jurassic Park

  • Trump news – live: President attempted ‘criminal’ Georgia call 18 times as calls mount for second impeachment

    Follow all the latest in US politics with our live blog

  • Airport in Yemen receives 1st flight since deadly attack

    A plane landed Sunday at the airport in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden, officials said, the first commercial flight to arrive since the deadly missile attack last week on the facility that killed at least 25 people and wounded 110 others. The attack Wednesday took place just moments after a plane carrying members of Yemen's Cabinet landed on a flight from the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. On Sunday, the airport received a Yemenia airline flight arriving from Sudan’s capital Khartoum, according to Yemen's state-run SABA news agency.

  • Yemeni boy, ravaged by hunger, weighs 7 kg

    SANAA (Reuters) -Paralysed and severely malnourished, seven-year-old Faid Samim lies curled up on a hospital bed in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, having barely survived the journey there. Famine has never been officially declared in Yemen, where a six-year war has left 80% of the population reliant on aid in what the U.N. says is the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

  • Texas pastor killed, others injured in church shooting; suspect arrested

    The 62-year-old pastor reportedly confronted Mytrez Deunte Woolen with a gun, but he was overpowered. A pastor was killed and two parishioners were injured in a church shooting in East Texas on Sunday. Authorities had been searching for 21-year-old Mytrez Deunte Woolen on Saturday, using dogs and drones, when the pastor of Starrville Methodist Church in Winona reportedly discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday.

  • In Reversal, Carrier Nimitz Ordered to Stay in Mideast Amid Iranian Threats of Revenge

    Tensions are increasing as Iran marks the anniversary of the U.S. drone strike that killed Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani.

  • Militants attack bus in central Syria, killing 9

    Militants ambushed buses traveling down a highway in central Syria late Sunday, killing nine people, including a 13-year-old girl, state media reported. The ambush is the second this week to target buses traveling between government-controlled areas and to be blamed on suspected Islamic State militants. Islamic State militants were believed to be behind that attack.