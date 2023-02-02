esynergy Releases Executive Report Highlighting Organisations' Need for Better Ways to Measure the Value of Technology Projects

LONDON - (NewMediaWire) - February 1, 2023 - A new report from technology consultancy esynergy has discovered that leading executives of major UK companies are actively seeking more reliable means to calculate the worth of IT projects and justify their digital investments. During July - August 2022, esynergy conducted exhaustive surveys with the help of their research partner Censuswide to understand if technology projects were delivering the expected business value. With 500+ senior technology decision-makers in UK firms that had more than 200 employees, this report titled 'Are Technology Projects Delivering The Business Value We Hope For?' provides an insight into how accurately these projects are matching up to their objectives. eSynergy's report highlighted the common challenge of being unable to measure the success of IT projects with a startling 58% of respondents indicating that such initiatives do not match up with business objectives. Despite wanting to invest in technology that can address issues like energy costs and skills gaps, many struggle to calculate their return on investment (ROI) or gauge the continuing worthiness of tech innovation. Key findings of the report include: Overall, this report indicates that to accurately assess an organisations' commercial needs and the success of tech projects in meeting these requirements, more accurate metrics are vital. "There is a worrying lack of a trusted yardstick from which technology projects can be measured," writes the report's author, Mark Chillingworth. "This is at a time when CEOs and executive boards are demanding digital transformation and are poised to make significant technology investments." To learn more about esynergy's report on measuring the value of technology projects, or for more information about esynergy's services, visit esynergy.co.uk. To download the report, visit https://esynergy.co.uk/market-research-delivering-value-2022/. About esynergy esynergy is a technology consultancy that accelerates business value for its clients. Working with enterprises and scale-ups in highly regulated industries, they build scalable platforms, products, and services. The London-based firm has delivered projects for businesses and organisations across the UK and beyond, including NatWest, Mettle, HMRC, HMPO, and Taxually. esynergy hand-picks a team of domain and technology experts for each engagement, drawing upon a trusted community that it has built and nurtured since 2001.

Nearly half (46%) of organisations taking said technology projects failed to meet the business objectives, took longer than expected to be implemented, or were not adopted;

More than a third (36%) said there are insufficient metrics in place to demonstrate the impact of technology projects;

Nearly two-thirds (62%) said that if a technology vendor provided metrics on objectives and progress, this would be a clear differentiator for that vendor;

Over a quarter of organisations (35%) will spend their budget over the next 12 to 18 months on cloud and platform implementations.