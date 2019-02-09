Are Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A.’s (EPA:MAU) Interest Costs Too High?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. (EPA:MAU), with a market cap of €632m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Oil and Gas companies, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. Evaluating financial health as part of your investment thesis is vital. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. Nevertheless, this commentary is still very high-level, so I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into MAU here.

How much cash does MAU generate through its operations?

MAU has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from €684m to €604m – this includes long-term debt. With this reduction in debt, MAU currently has €269m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, MAU has generated €161m in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 27%, indicating that MAU’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In MAU’s case, it is able to generate 0.27x cash from its debt capital.

Can MAU pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of €202m, the company has been able to meet these obligations given the level of current assets of €470m, with a current ratio of 2.32x. Usually, for Oil and Gas companies, this is a suitable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

ENXTPA:MAU Historical Debt February 9th 19 More

Is MAU’s debt level acceptable?

With a debt-to-equity ratio of 68%, MAU can be considered as an above-average leveraged company. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether MAU is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In MAU’s, case, the ratio of 3.71x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that lenders may be inclined to lend more money to the company, as it is seen as safe in terms of payback.

Next Steps:

Although MAU’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around MAU’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how MAU has been performing in the past. You should continue to research Etablissements Maurel & Prom to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for MAU’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for MAU’s outlook. Valuation: What is MAU worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MAU is currently mispriced by the market. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



