'Eternals' star Salma Hayek says she had 'problems with the script' and 'got into a serious fight' with director Chloé Zhao, but they found 'middle ground'

Salma Hayek in Marvel's "Eternals." Marvel Studios

"Eternals" star Salma Hayek told Elle that she and director Chloé Zhao fought over the script.

Hayek said that they're "both passionate" and spoke at length before reaching "middle ground."

"That was the best creative conversation I've ever had with a director in my life," she said.

Salma Hayek said that she and "Eternals" director Chloé Zhao got into a heated "fight" over the script of the Marvel movie, but eventually compromised.

"I had some problems with the script and we got into a serious fight at my house," Hayek said in a new interview for Elle with costars Angelina Jolie, Lauren Ridloff, and Gemma Chan.

"We were both passionate," Hayek continued. "And she was like, 'No, but that's not how I designed it.' The people outside my house were calling it a fight, because we were kind of screaming. We continued to talk and talk, and it went on for a long time. The people outside were so nervous that I was going to get fired."

The 55-year-old actress said that their discussion ultimately ended up being fruitful and productive.

"I came out and I said, 'Wow, I'm in love with her brain!' That was the best creative conversation I've ever had with a director in my life, and she felt the same. She told me, 'Wow! That was amazing,'" Hayek recalled.

"It was just complete freedom," she added. "We found our middle ground. While finding it, we came up with other ideas. It was super exciting."

Hayek, who's been in Hollywood for decades, said that the major takeaway from their disagreement was that she learned the director is "super strong" and "open to hearing, but you have to really make a smart point."

Salma Hayek as Ajak in Marvel's "Eternals." Marvel Studios

Hayek stars as Ajak, one of 10 immortals, in "Eternals," the latest film as part of phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hayek plays a gender-flipped version of the comic-book character and described Ajack as motherly. She's also the leader of the group with the ability to heal and communicate with the Celestials.

The actress previously said she was surprised that Marvel was interested in meeting with her because she assumed she'd play a grandma or an "old prostitute."

Speaking to Elle, Hayek reitered those comments and said that she felt seen by the Oscar-winning director.

"I just felt acknowledged by somebody I admire and didn't know she was watching me," Hayek said. "I kept feeling like, Shit, this one is cool. She's got balls, she's interesting."

