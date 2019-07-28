Is Etex N.V. (EBR:094124453) Creating Value For Shareholders?

Today we are going to look at Etex N.V. (EBR:094124453) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Etex:

0.11 = €241m ÷ (€3.1b - €945m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Etex has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Etex's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that Etex's ROCE is fairly close to the Building industry average of 11%. Regardless of where Etex sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Etex's past growth compares to other companies.

ENXTBR:094124453 Past Revenue and Net Income, July 28th 2019

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Etex is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Etex's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Etex has total assets of €3.1b and current liabilities of €945m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. Etex has a medium level of current liabilities, which would boost the ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Etex's ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better. Etex looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.

