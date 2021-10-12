ETF Analyst Weighs in on Bitcoin ETF Approval Odds, Saying “No News is Good News”

BeInCrypto –

Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas gives his take on the likelihood of a bitcoin futures ETF being approved by the SEC, as deadlines loom.

Eric Balchunas has given his prediction on the likelihood of approval of bitcoin ETFs by the SEC. Several companies have applied to the SEC for approval, including ProShares, Valkyrie, Invesco, VanEck, Galaxy, AdvisorShares, Bitwise and BlockFi. For earlier ETF applications, The SEC felt that, because prices were obtained from one or two sources, that the price could be manipulated. However, recent filings have made use of composite pricings, sourced from multiple exchanges. SEC chair Gary Gensler has appeared to favor a bitcoin futures ETF, as opposed to a physically-backed, or spot, bitcoin ETF. Futures are already a regulated market, which can be used as a stepping stone.

Balchunas illustrates via a graphic that the demand for bitcoin ETFs might be overestimated, with only $4B invested in the first 12 months, and feels that the SEC could approve all the ETFs at once to be fair to everyone.

