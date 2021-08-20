New ETF hopes to attract conservatives who don’t want to invest in 'woke' companies

New ETF hopes to attract conservatives who don’t want to invest in 'woke' companies
Zachary Halaschak
·4 min read

A growing ETF is looking to capture conservative investors who want to eschew outspoken companies that tout left-wing causes.

The American Conservative Values ETF is an exchange-traded fund started last October that was created with the mission of catering to conservative investors. Founded by investment experts Bill Flaig and Tom Carter, the fund tries to track the S&P 500.

Carter, who is the president of the ETF, told the Washington Examiner that he and Flaig, who is the CEO, noticed that there has been a proliferation of environmental, social, and corporate governance funds that are focused on clean energy or being against fossil fuels. He said the dearth of funds tailored to conservatives sparked the idea.

Instead of starting with a smaller portfolio of companies that are just identified as conservative, Carter said that they opted to start with a broad large-cap index, the S&P 500, and remove or boycott companies that they considered to be working against freedom of speech, the Second Amendment, and “basic conservative rights.”

TOP REPUBLICAN ACCUSES FEDERAL RESERVE OF ‘UNACCEPTABLE STONEWALLING’ ON ‘WOKE’ INITIATIVES

He said that about 20 securities were initially nixed from the fund for not being aligned with conservative values, although more companies have been removed for various reasons since the ETF was established. Some of the securities that don’t exist in the fund include heavy hitters such as Apple, Amazon, and Google.

Carter pointed out that Google and Apple were removed following their decision to pull the controversial Parler social media app, which was predominately used by conservatives, following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Amazon met the same fate when it essentially took Parler offline.

The fund, which began with about $1 million and has since grown to some $14 million, has to walk the fine line of balancing advocacy with performance. He said in order to compensate for divestment in one company, they find another in a similar industry and overweight those companies while being careful to keep the fund tethered to the S&P 500’s performance.

“You can’t take an Apple out of the S&P 500 and make up for it completely, so you are taking on what we call active risk,” Carter said. “So, you take on some active risk when you eliminate companies and you have to put in other companies.”

Carter said that the active risk that the ETF tries to work with is plus or minus 2% from the S&P 500. Since last October, the fund has swung both ways, with periods where it was outperforming the index and periods where it has trailed.

The fund’s major goal now is to attract more investors. Carter said that while his ETF has recently had some “pretty significant volume days,” they want to continue to attract conservatives who want to invest with their values while still getting large-cap performance.

While it’s a difficult metric to ascertain, investors in the ETF have contributed both small and large amounts of money, he said. Carter pointed out that he and Flaig watch the trades every day and have seen some large bulk trades, some up to $150,000, but have also seen people buying just two or three shares at a time, which could be less than $100. Based on the latest count, the ETF has just over 1,000 shareholders.

The goal for the end of the year is to grow the fund to $25 million, which is one of the levels within the industry where the funds become very viable and basically pay for themselves, Carter said.

Carter said the pitch to conservatives who might be interested in investing with the ETF is that they may already be investing in a company they don’t want to contribute to without knowing about it. He used media companies as an example and pointed out that Disney owns ABC, AT&T owns CNN, and Comcast owns NBC.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“There are all of these media companies that conservatives don’t agree with and don’t align with conservative values, yet when you’re investing in a large-cap index fund, you are buying those companies,” he said. “And you may not know it, or you may know it and not want to.

“What we’re telling people is you can get very similar returns with us … yet not give your assets to companies that don’t share your values,” Carter added.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Conservatism, Investment, Markets, Business, Wall Street, Corporations

Original Author: Zachary Halaschak

Original Location: New ETF hopes to attract conservatives who don’t want to invest in 'woke' companies

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.

  • Dogecoin May Not Make You a Millionaire, but This Investment Can

    The last several months have been a rollercoaster for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), with its price increasing more than 5,500% since the beginning of the year. Investments like Dogecoin can be tempting because of their explosive price increases. It's more challenging than it may seem to make a lot of money with this investment, but fortunately, there's another way to become a millionaire investor.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions — what that tells market historians

    Absent a sharp sell off, Friday will mark the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Must-Buys Right Now

    Wall Street has entered a troublesome stretch and an array of factors are impacting the market. Thus, it's wise to invest in dividend players like Vector Group (VGR) & Redwood Trust (RWT) now.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Thailand CBDC Trial to Test Use as Cash Substitute

    The CBDC will be used for "cash-like activities within a limited scale," such as paying for goods and services.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks With 83% to 116% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Famed investor Benjamin Graham once made an interesting observation: "In the short term, the market is a voting machine; but in the long run, it is a weighing machine." Put another way, a stock's price on any given day is heavily influenced by its popularity, but the underlying fundamentals ultimately matter more over time.

  • Zambia Election Euphoria Fuels Kwacha’s World-Beating Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- Zambia’s kwacha extended its gains versus the dollar, making it the world’s best-performing currency since Hakainde Hichilema was announced the winner of the Aug. 12 presidential vote. The kwacha has appreciated by 7.8% this week to 17.92 per dollar, the best performance out of more than 140 currencies tracked by Bloomberg globally and on track for the strongest close since May 2020. The southern African nation’s $1 billion Eurobonds due 2024 advanced for a fourth straight day to

  • Options Trader Takes Massive Position In Virgin Galactic Stock: Where Is It Headed?

    On Aug. 12, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Investments dumped $300 million worth of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SPCE) stock. The billionaire said the proceeds from the sale would go toward helping his other businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The day prior to Branson selling 10,416,000 shares of his space tourism company, Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the stock from Equal-weight to Underweight and gave a $25 price target. Although Unity23 is expected to fly t

  • This Is the Only Chinese Stock I Would Buy Right Now

    111 (NASDAQ: YI) is a severely undervalued telepharmacy that is rapidly expanding across all of China. It is quite obvious investors are heavily discounting its potential as part of a broad sell-off in Chinese stocks due to fears of regulatory crackdowns. 111 is currently the biggest telepharmacy in China, surpassing both Alibaba Group Holding subsidiary Ali Health and JD.com's JD Health International.

  • ‘The Next Amazon’: 10 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued ecommerce stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Amazon’: 5 Undervalued Ecommerce Stocks with Huge Upside. The ecommerce business has become one of the main drivers of the world economy in recent years. According […]

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • Nvidia’s ARM acquisition is stalled, and there’s a deadline with more than a billion dollars at stake

    Nvidia has another year to complete its proposed $40 billion acquisition of chip designer ARM Holdings before it faces any kind of financial ramifications if the deal does not get done.