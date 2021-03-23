ETF Odds & Ends: iShares Revamps Core ETF Family

There was a large number of index, ticker and name changes to a variety of ETFs announced last week. Most notably, iShares changed the names, tickers and indexes for nine of its ETFs tracking Morningstar benchmarks that cover core asset classes.

Those changes took effect on Friday, March 19, and are as follows:

Global X will also see changes to a quartet of its ETFs as of April 1. Those changes are as follows:

Additionally, the Capital Link NextGen Protocol ETF (KOIN) will change its name to the Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF as of April 6, in addition to changing its index from the ATFI Global NextGen Fintech Index to the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders Index.

Further, Invesco announced changes to two of its ETFs targeting preferred securities that will become effective June 30.

The Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) will change its index from the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Financial Index to the ICE Exchange-Listed Fixed Rate Financial Preferred Securities Index. The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) will change its index from the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Floating and Variable Rate Index to the ICE Variable Rate Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index.

Finally, as of March 15, the Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (SOVB) will change its name to the Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and its ticker to FAIL.

Additional Changes, Closures

Effective March 16, the Dorsey Wright MLP Index ETN (BMLP) was no longer trading after it was called. It joined 10 ETFs offered by State Street Global Advisors that closed on March 17.

Additionally, as of April 13, the Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) will undergo a forward 5-for-4 split.

Launches

Beyond the launches already covered last week by ETF.com, two other ETFs also made their debuts. On Thursday, the BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) rolled out alongside the BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU), but on different exchanges. The actively managed fund targets a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of four to six years. INMU lists on the NYSE Arca and comes with an expense ratio of 0.30%.

Syntax also launched a fund last week, rolling out the Syntax Stratified US Total Market ETF (SYUS) on the NYSE Arca. SYUS is actively managed, investing in the components of the S&P Composite 1500 Index, but with different weights from the ones they have in the cap-weighted index. The fund comes with an expense ratio of 0.35%.

