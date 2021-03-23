ETF Odds & Ends: iShares Revamps Core ETF Family
There was a large number of index, ticker and name changes to a variety of ETFs announced last week. Most notably, iShares changed the names, tickers and indexes for nine of its ETFs tracking Morningstar benchmarks that cover core asset classes.
Those changes took effect on Friday, March 19, and are as follows:
The iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (JKD) changed its name to the iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF, its ticker to ILCB and its index from the Morningstar US Large Core Index to the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap Index.
The iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) changed its name to the iShares Morningstar Growth ETF, its ticker to ILCG and its index from the Morningstar US Large Growth Index to the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap Broad Growth Index.
The iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (JKF) changed its name to the iShares Morningstar Value ETF, its ticker to ILCV and its index from the Morningstar US Large Value Index to the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap Broad Value Index.
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKG) changed its ticker to IMCB and its index from the Morningstar US Mid Core Index to the Morningstar US Mid Cap Index.
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH) changed its ticker to IMCG and its index from the Morningstar US Mid Growth Index to the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth Index.
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (JKI) changed its ticker to IMCV and its index from the Morningstar US Mid Value Index to the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value Index.
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (JKJ) changed its ticker to ISCB and its index from the Morningstar US Small Core Index to the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended Index.
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK) changed its ticker to ISCG and its index from the Morningstar US Small Growth Index to the Morningstar US Small Cap Broad Growth Extended Index.
The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL) changed its ticker to ISCV and its index from the Morningstar US Small Value Index to the Morningstar US Small Cap Broad Value Extended Index.
Global X will also see changes to a quartet of its ETFs as of April 1. Those changes are as follows:
The Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (BFIT) will change its name to the Global X Health & Wellness ETF.
The Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (LNGR) will change its ticker to AGNG and its name to the Global X Aging Population ETF.
The Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (MILN) will change its name to the Global X Millennials Consumer ETF.
The Global X China Disruption ETF (KEJI) will change its name to the Global X China Innovation ETF.
Additionally, the Capital Link NextGen Protocol ETF (KOIN) will change its name to the Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF as of April 6, in addition to changing its index from the ATFI Global NextGen Fintech Index to the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders Index.
Further, Invesco announced changes to two of its ETFs targeting preferred securities that will become effective June 30.
The Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (PGF) will change its index from the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Financial Index to the ICE Exchange-Listed Fixed Rate Financial Preferred Securities Index. The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) will change its index from the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Floating and Variable Rate Index to the ICE Variable Rate Preferred & Hybrid Securities Index.
Finally, as of March 15, the Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (SOVB) will change its name to the Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and its ticker to FAIL.
Additional Changes, Closures
Effective March 16, the Dorsey Wright MLP Index ETN (BMLP) was no longer trading after it was called. It joined 10 ETFs offered by State Street Global Advisors that closed on March 17.
Additionally, as of April 13, the Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) will undergo a forward 5-for-4 split.
Launches
Beyond the launches already covered last week by ETF.com, two other ETFs also made their debuts. On Thursday, the BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) rolled out alongside the BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU), but on different exchanges. The actively managed fund targets a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of four to six years. INMU lists on the NYSE Arca and comes with an expense ratio of 0.30%.
Syntax also launched a fund last week, rolling out the Syntax Stratified US Total Market ETF (SYUS) on the NYSE Arca. SYUS is actively managed, investing in the components of the S&P Composite 1500 Index, but with different weights from the ones they have in the cap-weighted index. The fund comes with an expense ratio of 0.35%.
Contact Heather Bell at hbell@etf.com
Recommended Stories