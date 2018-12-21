ETF Scorecard: Annual Review of Major Indexes

This is a special edition of the ETFdb.com scorecard that delves into the annual performance of major global indexes. The performance is measured from January 1 to November 30.

Broad Market (S&P 500)

The S&P 500 (SPY A) had a bad start to the year on fears that NAFTA would crumble and the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates faster than expected. However, as the U.S., Mexico and Canada began to talk a deal and the U.S. economy continued to perform despite ongoing trade war jitters, the S&P 500 resumed its ascent. The corporate tax cuts passed by the Trump administration further boosted investor sentiment, with the S&P 500 on track for another strong year by mid-September – the index was up more than 10%.

However, volatility increased over the next two months, as a rise in trade tensions between the U.S. and China, surging Treasury yields and the fading effect from tax cuts weighed on sentiment. Lately, the Federal Reserve indicated that it might pause interest rate hikes, while there have been signs that the U.S. and China might end hostilities. Another bull run might be on the horizon.

Spy barchart interactive chart 12 04 2018 More

Technology Sector

The technology sector (QQQ A-) has outperformed the broad market year-to-date, despite a host of challenges facing some key exponents. (QQQ A-) is up as much as 8.22% year-to-date versus 2.92% for the S&P 500. Facebook (FB) was hit by a misuse of customer data scandal and was one of the main detractors from (QQQ A-)’s performance, down around 20%. Another significant loser was Nvidia (NVDA), the producer of graphics chips for gamers, which had received a big boost from cryptocurrency mining only to crumble along with Bitcoin prices. Nvidia’s stock dipped 17% year-to-date. Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) were among the biggest gainers for the year, up 53% and 40%, respectively, as both continued their expansion in their core markets.

Qqq barchart interactive chart 12 04 2018 More

Dow Jones

The performance of the Dow Jones (DIA A-) has been in line with the S&P 500, with the index closing up 2.89% year-to-date. Visa (V), Boeing (BA), Cisco (CSCO) and Nike (NKE) were among the best performers from the index, all four posting gains above 20%. Microsoft (MSFT) was the quiet performer, surging more than 33% and getting close to Apple (AAPL) by market capitalization.