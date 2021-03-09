What ETFs Investors Really Want

Cinthia Murphy
·4 min read

ETF investors across the globe seem to share not only an appetite for ETFs that deliver access to “what’s next” across industries, but they want so much more.

The latest global ETF investor survey—an annual look at ETF adoption among nearly 400 advisors, institutions and fund managers—offered insight into what investors are thinking, and quantified demand and product-innovation trends taking place globally. The survey, now in its eighth year, is conducted annually by global ETF service provider Brown Brothers Harriman.

Put simply, the data showed that ETF investors like and want more thematic ETFs; they are diving into active management like never before; and cryptocurrency ETFs—you probably guessed it—rank high among their access requests.

 

Thematic ETFs Indeed Hot

Thematic ETFs have dominated headlines—especially since the pandemic—because they offer clear, compelling story lines that are easy to understand and implement. Who doesn’t get a “work from home” ETF amid a global pandemic, or an e-commerce fund as the future of retail?

The data showed that they also seem to have massive staying power and growth potential.

A whopping 80% of investors surveyed globally are looking to invest more heavily in thematic ETFs this year. Specifically, investors want funds that tap into things like disruptive tech, or more broadly, in the digitization across industries.

What’s interesting about this trend is that thematic ETFs have, in some ways, reshaped the way many investors think of sector-related opportunities. The ongoing debate over whether themes are the new sectors resonates in the data. Consider that among U.S. investors, it was a practically even split (20% versus 19% of those surveyed) between those who prefer sectors ETFs versus those who prefer thematic ETFs to implement sector investing.

By comparison, in Europe and in Greater China, appetite for sector ETFs still trumps that of thematic ETFs handily for the purpose of accessing sectors, according to the data. U.S. investors seem to be diving into thematic ETF investing more heavily.

But not all themes are created equal. Investor interest definitely centers on technology-linked innovation, as the table below shows. Cannabis, for example, has captured a lot of headlines but currently ranks much lower in priority:

 

 

Active Management Hits Its Stride

Another key finding this year is that investors are taking a much closer look at actively managed ETFs, both transparent and nontransparent.

Adoption of these products is expected to rise significantly, as 65% of those globally surveyed said they plan on investing in active ETFs this year. In the U.S. alone, 71% of ETF investors said active funds is on their must-add list this year. Even more impressive is that 50% of U.S. investors said they plan to invest in nontransparent active ETFs in 2021.

This may largely be a direct reflection of ARK Funds’ success in both performance and asset flows in 2020, with its lineup of disruptive ETFs, which ignited investor confidence in the value proposition of (some) active managers. It could also be that the newly launched portfolio opacity feature is opening the door for die-hard active investors to embrace ETF wrappers for the first time. Either way, active ETFs are having their moment. 

Cryptocurrency ETFs, Please!

Not surprising in the data is the fact that investors across the globe listed cryptocurrency ETFs as one of their top wish-list products.

Europe already offers some funds in this category; Canada now has two bitcoin ETFs recently launched to resounding success. But in the U.S., regulatory obstacles still prevent a bitcoin ETF—or more broadly, a cryptocurrency ETF—from coming to market. Investor access to these assets have been limited to other vehicles, but there are several bitcoin/crypto ETFs in registration waiting for regulatory approval. 

If the data pointing to investor interest translates into actual dollars flying to bitcoin ETFs in the U.S., it stands to reason that any crypto ETF launch here will be welcomed with open wallets.

Cost Still King 

Finally, one other key stat showed that some adoption trends stand the test of time.

When it comes to U.S. investors, their No. 1 criteria for selecting an ETF remains the same: cost. Fee pressure and compression is a staple of the U.S. ETF market, as investors place a huge focus on price above all else.

That cost focus isn’t shared at the same level in other markets, as the table below shows, where historical performance leads decision-making:  

 


Source: Brown Brothers Harriman

 

Highlights

These data points detailed here are just some of the highlights from BBH's eighth annual look at ETF investor trends. For the complete survey, check out www.bbh.com.

Contact Cinthia Murphy at cmurphy@etf.com

Recommended Stories


Permalink | © Copyright 2021 ETF.com. All rights reserved

Recommended Stories

  • How these teens are having fun in today’s stock market, and, for the most part, making money

    They have been trading longer than many adults, and are learning valuable lessons about investing early. MarketWatch speaks to four teenagers who are taking on the markets.

  • Is Home Depot Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Home Depot is one of the biggest companies in the United States and a stock leader on the Dow Jones industrials, but is Home Depot stock a buy right now?

  • Exclusive: Salesforce's Taylor emerges as CEO candidate - sources

    Salesforce.com Inc is grooming its chief operating officer Bret Taylor for a chief executive position to support the U.S. business software conglomerate's co-founder Marc Benioff, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The sources said Taylor's potential promotion is not imminent and could happen in the coming months. Salesforce's previous co-chief executive, Keith Block, stepped down last year, leaving Benioff without a formal co-pilot at a time when the San Francisco-based company is battling Microsoft Corp and Oracle Corp in the booming business software market.

  • Is Wayfair Stock A Buy After First Full Year Of Profitability?

    Wayfair stock soared during the pandemic but has since leveled off as restrictions ease and fewer people are house bound. So is W stock a buy now?

  • This Day In Market History: S&P 500's Lowest Closing Price Of The Great Recession

    Each day, Benzinga takes a look back at a notable market-related moment that occurred on this date. What Happened? On this day in 2009, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 closed at their lowest levels of the Great Recession. Where The Market Was: The S&P 500 closed at 676.53 and the Dow closed at 6,547.05. What Else Was Going On In The World? In 2009, Barack Obama became the first African American U.S. president. Pop icon Michael Jackson died at age 50. The average price of a new house was $232,880. Market Finally Hits Bottom: Three days after hitting its lowest intraday price of the financial crisis, the S&P 500 reached its lowest closing price of 2009 on March 9. Concerns about the solvency of major U.S. banks and the integrity of the U.S. financial system triggered heavy selling pressure throughout late 2008 and early 2009. Neither President George W. Bush's $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Plan in October 2008 nor President Obama's $787 billion stimulus package in February 2009 could stop the bleeding. The Federal Reserve took unprecedented measures to support the economy as well, cutting interest rates to 0% for the first time in history. By the time the S&P 500 bottomed in March 2009, the index had wiped out more than a decade of gains, generating an overall negative return of -47.1% from March 9, 1999 to March 9, 2009. Fortunately for investors, the financial system didn’t collapse and stocks eventually recovered. Investors who bought the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) bottom generated a 394.2% total return over the next 10 years. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Day In Market History: John Galbraith Congressional Testimony Angers InvestorsHere's How Much Investing ,000 In Gap Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks rally as yields ease

    A gauge of global stocks headed for its biggest one-day percentage climb in a week on Tuesday as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields eased concerns the economic recovery could overheat and lead to stronger-than-expected inflation. U.S. Treasury yields fell with eyes on the $120 billion auctions of 3-, 10- and 30-year Treasuries this week, as a weak 7-year note sale that prompted a spike in yields two weeks ago was followed by another soft auction last week.

  • What Is Roblox Worth? We’ll Know More Today.

    The videogaming platform Roblox will begin trading Wednesday on the NYSE. The reference price, to be issued Tuesday, is meant to indicate where the shares might trade.

  • 'If we'd had guns I guarantee we would have killed 100 politicians': Accused Oath Keeper threatened to murder lawmakers in Capitol, court documents say

    Thomas Caldwell bragged about storming the US Capitol building, fighting cops, and stealing riot shields, according to messages prosecutors obtained.

  • The queen abruptly changed her plans ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit after they stepped down as senior royals

    The couple was invited for an overnight stay to see the queen, but at the last minute royal staff emailed them to say they could no longer visit.

  • Meghan’s racism claims come as no surprise to Black Britons

    Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press have sent ripples of shock around the world. Whether it’s the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color or the lack of non-white faces at the top of British media and politics, ethnic minorities in the U.K. say racist attitudes and structures of discrimination are pervasive — and all too often denied by society at large. “This is a country that doesn’t want to have an honest conversation about race,” historian David Olusoga, who presented the TV series “Black and British: A Forgotten History,” said Tuesday.

  • Study: Pfizer vaccine works against Brazil coronavirus variant

    The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine appears to be highly effective against the more contagious coronavirus variant discovered in Brazil, scientists from the two companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch reported in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The findings came as public health experts warned that highly transmissible variants could drive a new surge in infections as more states lift restrictions intended to fight the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can safely gather in small groups without masks or social distancing, but urged those who have been fully vaccinated to continue to wear masks and take other precautions when in public or when meeting with unvaccinated people. More stories from theweek.comDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyTrump tries to redirect GOP donations to his PAC after RNC rejects his cease-and-desist order

  • Germany is main target of Russian disinformation, EU says

    Germany is the top target of Russian disinformation campaigns in the European Union, a report said on Tuesday, as ties between Moscow and the West hit new lows over the poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The EU's disinformation watchdog, which is run by the bloc's External Action Service, said in the report it had documented 700 cases of deliberately fake or misleading reporting that aimed to spread disinformation about Germany since launching a tracking database in late 2015.

  • James Corden says he wants his wedding present back after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they got secretly married 3 days before their royal wedding

    Corden was among the guests at the royal wedding in 2018; however, the couple told Oprah Winfrey they married in secret three days before the event.

  • More than a day after Meghan and Harry's explosive interview, the royal family hasn't responded and is said to be stuck in crisis talks

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey was broadcast on CBS on Sunday night and on ITV in the UK on Monday night.

  • COVID-19 vaccine batch Austria has halted use of went to 17 countries

    Austria was one of 17 European countries to receive doses from a batch of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that Austrian authorities have stopped using while investigating a death and an illness following their use, a senior health official said on Tuesday. A 49-year-old nurse in Zwettl, a town northwest of Vienna, died as a result of severe coagulation disorders after receiving the vaccine. Another nurse from Zwettl who is 35 and received a dose from the same batch, ABV 5300, developed a pulmonary embolism and is recovering.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan and Harry news: Buckingham Palace release statement on Royal family racism claims - live reaction

    Camilla Tominey analysis | Will three paragraphs be enough to extinguish the flames? Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain following Meghan remarks Perception v reality | What world missed during five key revelations Britons' sympathies still lie with the Queen, poll finds Celia Walden | Meghan deserves an Oscar for that performance Judith Woods | What you think about Meghan’s interview says more about you Buckingham Palace has released a statement on behalf of the Queen in response to the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. It said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members." Follow the reaction to the interview here all day as the aftermath continues.

  • Rupert Grint says there were times when making 'Harry Potter' felt 'suffocating'

    Rupert Grint played Ron Weasley from 2001 to 2011 and said he loved growing up on the sets with the same people, but always craved a change.

  • Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just expose the royal family - it also revealed just how the broken US healthcare system is

    British people were shocked by how many pharmaceutical ads ran during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle, exposing how dire things are in the US.

  • GOP Sen. Tim Scott says 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy. We need to take that seriously," Sen. Tim Scott told Fox News.