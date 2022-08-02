ETH crosses Bitcoin in options market for first time in history

Ethereum blockchain’s native token Ether (ETH) has surpassed Bitcoin (BTC) in the options market for the first time on Deribit exchange.

Fast facts

The cumulative dollar value of Ether options contract opens on Deribit was around US$5.7 billion, while open Bitcoin options trades had about US$4.35 billion locked at the time of publication.

ETH’s record is attributed to Ethereum’s upcoming merge of current proof-of-work blockchain with proof-of-stake Beacon Chain blockchain scheduled for September this year.

Traders anticipate “the Merge” will cause a 90% reduction in ETH issuance, followed by a rise in the value of the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, according to CoinDesk.

Open options trades indicate the number of call and put options contracts traded that have not been challenged by an offsetting position.

Deribit is the world’s biggest Bitcoin and Ethereum options exchange, accounting for more than 90% of the global total trading volume and open interest.

