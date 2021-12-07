Ethan bar employee who stole credit card information ordered to pay nearly $12K in restitution fines

Dec. 6—A Mitchell man who was charged with eight counts of identity theft for stealing customers' credit card numbers and altering checks while he was working at an Ethan bar was recently ordered to pay nearly $12,000 in restitution fines.

Jordan Sprinkel, 25, was sentenced on Nov. 23 to serve 48 days in jail, along with being ordered to pay roughly $11,900 in restitution fines for one count of identity theft and possession of methamphetamine. In addition, Judge Chris Giles ordered Sprinkel to serve 12 years of probation for the charges that occurred from June 1 to July 10 while he was working at an Ethan bar.

Sprinkel faced a maximum sentence of seven years in prison for both charges, but the prison time was suspended on the condition he successfully complete probation and pay restitution fines. He received credit for serving 127 days in jail since his arrest.

Sprinkel previously pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft, a Class 6 felony that carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine, and one count of possession of methamphetamine; a Class 5 felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sprinkel was writing down customers' credit card information while working at an Ethan bar this summer. He then used the stolen credit card information to withdraw $1,400 and later attempted to withdraw additional money from the account that belonged to a customer, resulting in the account to freeze. Court documents say Sprinkel also altered two checks from a customer at the Ethan bar in such a way that they appeared to be issued to him, which amounted to $995.

The victim reported to authorities the amount on the checks that he had written and signed were altered.

Following the reports of identity theft, on July 19, authorities executed a search on Sprinkel's residence and uncovered a glass pipe that was confirmed to have methamphetamine residue on it.

Initially, Sprinkel was charged with 14 felonies, eight of which were identity theft charges that each carried a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.