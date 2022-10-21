Ethan Crumbley, 16, to change plea to guilty in Oxford High shooting that killed four, prosecutors say

Ethan Crumbley (Getty Images)

A teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school shooting last year is expected to plead guilty.

Prosecutors announced the developments in the case against Ethan Crumbley, 16, and said he is expected to enter his plea on Monday, the Associated Press reported. Crumbley, then 15, opened fire at Oxford High School, where he attended, on 30 November 2021, killing four students and injuring seven others.

“We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism and the prosecutor has notified the victims,” Oakland county chief assistant prosecutor David Williams said in a statement.

Killed in the shooting were Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St Juliana, 14; Justin Shilling, 17; and Tate Myre, 16.

Following the shooting, Crumbley’s parents were charged with manslaughter for buying their son the gun he used in the massacre. They were also accused of ignoring multiple warning signs about his disturbing behaviour and poor mental health in the lead-up to the shooting.

On the day of the violence, James and Jennifer Crumbley, had been asked to go to the high school to talk about their son’s behaviour after a teacher found his drawing of a gun pointing at the words, “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.”

Prosecutors have said that the day before, when Ms Crumbley was notified that her son was searching for ammunition online, she answered: “Lol. I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

They argue that Crumbley’s parents “created an environment in which their son’s violent tendencies flourished.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.