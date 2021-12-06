Ethan Crumbley, charged in Oxford High School shooting, appointed lawyer

Elisha Anderson, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read

The 15-year-old charged as an adult in last week's mass shooting at Oxford High School has been appointed a defense attorney.

In an email to the Free Press, Paulette Michel Loftin said she was appointed on Thursday and has spoken with her client, Ethan Crumbley. Defendants who prove they cannot afford an attorney are entitled to court-appointed counsel at no cost to them.

Oakland County Jail in Pontiac on Dec. 2, 2021.
"Because I do not have the discovery, I don't have any comment at this time," Loftin said Monday when asked whether there was anything she wanted to say on her client's behalf.

Loftin said she expects to get discovery — or information on the evidence in the criminal investigation from police and prosecutors — later this week.

Booking photograph of Ethan Crumbley, arrested and charged as an adult in the Oxford High School shooting on November 30, 2021.
Crumbley has been charged with 24 counts, including four counts of first-degree murder and terrorism causing death.

The high school sophomore is accused of murdering four people — Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17 — and injuring seven others during the rampage Tuesday.

"There are thousands of pages of discovery that I will need to review so that we can make an informed decision about whether or not we wish to have the preliminary exam," Loftin said in an email.

Ethan Crumbley is being housed in the Oakland County Jail along with his parents, Jennifer Crumbley, 43, and James Crumbley, 45.

James Crumbley, left, and Jennifer Crumbley
The parents each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter connected to the shooting.

Pleas of not guilty have been entered for all three.

Police arrested Jennifer and James Crumbley early Saturday morning in Detroit after an intense search that spanned much of Friday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office issued a news release about three hours after the couple was charged Friday, saying deputies were trying to find them. Later that night, the U.S. Marshals Service released posters that said "WANTED" and offered a reward for information leading to their arrests.

A citizen saw the Crumbleys vehicle Friday night and called police, leading to their arrests inside an industrial building on the east side, a couple of blocks north of the Detroit River, just west of Belle Isle.

Bond for each of the parents was set at $500,000 cash. Their son was denied bond.

During a news conference Saturday, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said the son and both parents are in the same jail. Each is in isolation and won't be interacting with each other, he said.

"No talking," Bouchard said. "No communication."

