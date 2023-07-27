Ethan Crumbley hearing to determine life without parole sentence: Live updates

Ethan Crumbley entered an Oakland County courtroom at 9:05 a.m. Thursday in handcuffs for a hearing that will determine his fate as a judge considers whether life without parole is an appropriate punishment for the teenager who murdered four Oxford High School students and injured seven others during the 2021 massacre.

The Free Press is covering the hearing live from Judge Kwame Rowe’s courtroom, which is packed with Oxford High families, members of the media and attorneys. Nine deputies are lining the walls of the court. More media is in the hallway.

Crumbley appeared solemn as he took a seat next to his lawyer. His lawyer asked that his chains and handcuffs be removed, but the judge denied that request, allowing only one hand to be free.

"I understand this is a sensitive" case, Rowe said. "I can't have any outbursts because we need to protect the integrity of the proceeding."

Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley pleads guilty for his role in the school shooting that occurred on November 30, 2021, during a his appearance at the Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Prosecutor: This is why Crumbley's 'rare' case deserves life

At 9:15 a.m., Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald gave her opening statement, telling Rowe, "The hearing today is the most important proceeding in this case," and urged him to sentence the teenage killer to life in prison without parole.

"No one can tell us what he will be like in 40 years. No one has a crystal ball, this hearing is not just about the defendant’s potential to be rehabilitated, it starts and ends with proportionality," McDonald said. "This is an offense unlike any this country has ever seen ... the picking and choosing of who would die."

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald speaks to the crowd before Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs into law bills that would allow police officers, family members and medical professionals to ask courts to issue an extreme risk protection order to temporarily take away guns from those who pose a danger to themselves or others on Monday, May 22, 2023, outside of the 44th District Court in Royal Oak.

McDonald then talked about the video of the massacre she plans to show during the hearing, where the teenager is seen roaming through the hallway and gunning down his victims. The video, she argues, shows why the Crumbley case is one of the "rare" cases that qualifies for life without parole.

"The way he walks up to them and fires at point-blank range ... this is an offender like no other," McDonald said, noting there's a separate video of Crumbley torturing a 1-day baby bird, a video he made before the massacre. "The video ... shows he is capable of the level of violence that most humans are not, and he takes joy in it."

McDonald stressed that this was not a spur-of-the-moment crime, but premeditated.

"The way he researched and planned the shooting ... he stated over and over, 'I know I’ll spend the rest of my life in prison.' He decided in advance that he was not going to kill himself," McDonald said. "He wanted to stay alive because he wanted to witness the suffering he created."

The U.S. Supreme Court and Michigan Supreme Court have held that mandatory sentences of life without parole for juveniles are unconstitutional and require the so-called Miller hearing, which is named after the 2012 Miller v. Alabama case before the U.S. Supreme Court. McDonald said a finding that a teen should lose the chance at parole is rare. "This is the one, your honor."

Defense argues Crumbley is not beyond rehabilitation

Crumbley's lawyer, Paulette Loftin, disagreed, saying: "It will be clear to you that 15-year-old Crumbley is not one of those rare juveniles who is corrupt and not (able to be) rehabilitated."

The defense lawyer also argued: "The fact that it's a vile crime itself is not enough."

A police officer took the witness stand first to testify about Crumbley's actions on the day of the shooting.

The 16-year-old shooter will come face to face with a dozen students who witnessed his massacre as they will testify at the hearing, which is scheduled to last at least two days. Rowe will hear evidence and likely issue his decision in writing after the hearing is over.

Ethan Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are facing involuntary manslaughter charges and deny wrongdoing. They are the first parents charged in a U.S. school shooting, and maintain their son is the only one responsible for the deaths; that they had no way of knowing he would carry out a school shooting. Their case is pending before the Michigan Supreme Court.

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com. Gina Kaufman: gkaufman@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ethan Crumbley hearing; Oxford students to testify: Live updates