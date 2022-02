James and Jennifer Crumbley are see in court earlier this month (AP)

Ethan Crumbley’s parents will stand trial over the mass shooting Michigan high school that left four students dead, following a judge’s ruling on Thursday.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter after their 15-year-old son allegedly took a gun they bought him into Oxford High School on 30 November and opened fire on his classmates.