Ethan Crumbley, Michigan school shooter, 16, expected to plead guilty to killing four classmates, prosecutors say

The 16-year-old accused of gunning down four schoolmates last year outside of Detroit is expected to plead guilty to all counts, prosecutors said Friday.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged with those killings in addition to the wounding of six other students and a teacher at Oxford High School on Nov. 30 last year in southeastern Michigan, about 40 miles north of downtown Detroit.

“We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism and the prosecutor has notified the victims,” David Williams, the chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County, told The Associated Press.

Another representative of the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office confirmed to NBC News that Williams' statement was accurate.

Crumbley's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday.

The Oxford HS shooting drew national attention, not just for the killings — but for the prosecution of the alleged shooter’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley.

They've been ordered to stand trial in January after they were charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. His parents are accused of ignoring warning signs which led to the deadly rampage.

