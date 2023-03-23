Ethan Crumbley’s parents ordered to stand trial for manslaughter in Oxford school shooting

(Independent)

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ordered James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, who shot 11 people and killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021, to stand trial.

The court ruled that the mass shooting was "reasonably foreseeable" and that enough evidence exists to bring his parents to trial, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The Crumbley parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of the four students their son killed. Ethan used a gun his parents bought him as an early Christmas present to kill his classmates in November 2021.

"The record squarely supports that 'but for' [the Crumbleys'] acts and omissions, [Ethan Crumbley] would not have killed the victims that day," the appeals court said, adding: "... a reasonable fact-finder could conclude that [the son] would not have been able to shoot and kill four students but for [his parents'] decision to purchase their mentally disturbed son a handgun, their failure to properly secure the gun, and most importantly, their refusal to remove [their son] from school when he made overt threats to hurt other people. 'But for' (the parents') informed decision to leave [their son] at school, these murders would not have occurred that day."