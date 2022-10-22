Ethan Crumbley will plead guilty for deadly 2021 shooting at Michigan high school

Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of fatally shooting four of his classmates and wounding seven others at a Michigan high school last year, is expected to plead guilty to murder charges on Monday.

Crumbley was 15 years old when police say he opened fire inside the halls of Oxford High School the afternoon of Nov. 30, 2021 with a gun recently purchased for him by his parents before surrendering to responding authorities. He was charged as an adult with four counts of first-degree murder and nearly two dozen other charges.

“We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism, and the prosecutor has notified the victims,” said David Williams, chief assistant prosecutor in Oakland County. He added that no plea deal has been offered.

Crumbley previously pleaded not guilty to the charges and is expected to reverse his plea in court on Monday.

His parents, Jennifer and James Crumbley, are also facing charges for the massacre at their son’s high school, which is located about 35 miles north of Detroit.

They’re accused of failing to to intervene on the day of the shooting despite being called into the school for a meeting with administrators regarding their son’s classroom behavior.

A teacher reported Ethan to the principal after discovering a doodle of a gun, a person bleeding and the words “help me.” It also included a rendering of a bullet alongside the words “blood everywhere.”

At the meeting, administrators returned Ethan’s backpack to him without searching it. The teen pulled a gun from the backpack just hours later and began shooting, according to investigators.

The Crumbleys in December pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter, with their attorney arguing the charges have no legal justification. They’re being held in the Oakland County Jail and are due back in court on Oct. 28.

