Ethan Crumbley in court: Suspected Oxford shooter's education, psych evaluation addressed

Ethan Crumbley is led away from the courtroom after a placement hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court on Feb. 22, 2022, in Pontiac

The Oxford school shooting suspect's psychiatric evaluation is complete, though his defense team said it could take another 45 days to get the results as the evaluation includes a thorough review of the criminal case.

This was disclosed at Wednesday's pre-trial hearing for 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, whose jail status has to be reviewed every 30 days under a federal law that protects the rights of incarcerated juveniles.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe said that Crumbley will remain in the Oakland County Jail, which he concluded on March 1 is the best place for him right now, though he will revisit the issue every 30 days as required. Crumbley's defense team had previously fought to have him moved to a juvenile detention center, though the judge ruled against that.

The prosecution also fought the move, arguing the teenager is too dangerous to be trusted with adolescents.

Prosecutors have portrayed Crumbley as a troubled and homicidal teen who battled depression, hallucinated about demons in his house, heard voices, tortured animals, and was fascinated with guns.

Thursday's hearing focused mainly on the teenager's education as his defense team and guardian ad litem work to make sure the boy has the ability to get his high school degree while incarcerated, and possibly attend community college courses while behind bars.

According to his guardian ad litem, Crumbley is not eligible to be part of a full-day, high school program through either disciplinary academies or cyber schools because he is only 15. He turns 16 at the end of April, which will make him eligible for a virtual high school education in the fall.

Crumbley's parents, who are also charged in the case, were also brought up during the hearing, with the guardian ad litem noting that James and Jennifer Crumbley are no longer responsible for the boys' education. That responsibility has now fallen to the jail system, the guardian ad litem said.

Thursday's hearing came one day after a judge ruled that the shooting suspect's name cannot be used in the parents' cases in an effort to prevent future shootings by others seeking fame - which is what the prosecutor has accused the Oxford suspect of doing.

That rulingdoes not apply to the suspect's murder case as the teenager's name was mentioned at least twice during Thursday's hearing.

Jennifer Crumbley, sat to the left of attorney Mariell Lehman as her husband, James Crumbley sat to the right in the Oakland County courtroom of Judge Cheryl Matthews on March 22, 2022, regarding pretrial matters.

Meanwhile, Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Kelly Collins said she supported all efforts to get Crumbley an education.

Crumbley - dressed in his usual orange jail garb, wearing glasses and a face mask - said nothing during the hearing, other than agreeing to having his hearing performed via Zoom. He is facing first-degree murder charges for the deaths of four students who were killed in the Nov. 30 mass shooting at Oxford High School.

His parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter charges for their alleged roles in the case. The Crumbleys have pleaded not guilty, maintaining they had no way of knowing their son would carry out a school shooting.

Their son also has pleaded not guilty and plans an insanity defense, according to his lawyers.

Crumbley's next hearing is April 21 at 9 a.m.

