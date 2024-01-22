Ethan Crumbley's new lawyers will try to keep him from testifying in parents' trials

On the eve of his parents' trials kicking off, Oxford school shooter Ethan Crumbley has dropped a bombshell: He is appealing his life-without-parole sentence — and his new lawyers plan to fight any efforts to get him to testify in his parents' historic case, according to new court documents.

The State Appellate Defender's Office disclosed these developments in a Monday court filing, one day before jury selection is set to begin for Jennifer Crumbley, who, like her husband, James, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting in which their son killed four students and injured seven other people.

The son last month was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The appellate defender's office announced Monday that it has been assigned to represent the shooter in his appeal, but that it has not yet spoken to him. This information was detailed in a letter to the judge overseeing the parents' case.

Ethan Crumbly stands and addresses the court before being sentenced, Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Crumbly was sentenced to life in prison for killing four students, wounding more, and terrorizing Michigan's Oxford High School in 2021. A judge Friday rejected pleas for a shorter sentence and ensured that Crumbley, 17, will not get an opportunity for parole.

The letter also noted that Ethan Crumbley's name appears on a witness list for at least one of the parents' trials — the couple are being tried separately, with the father's trial now set for March 5 — though he will be advised against taking the stand in the unprecedented case.

Attorneys will seek to block Ethan Crumbley's medical records

"Given Ethan Crumbley's ongoing appeal and the substantial overlap in the subject matter in these three cases, we will advise Ethan to invoke his right to remain silent, should he be called to testify in either pending trial," appellate defenders Alison Swain and Jacqueline Ouvry wrote in the letter to Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews.

Crumbley's new lawyers also advised the judge that they plan to fight any efforts by any lawyer to use confidential information about Crumbley as evidence in the parents' trials, such as any interviews he had with forensic experts, or documents or reports involving any medical treatment. The defense argues this information is privileged and confidential, and should not be allowed at the parents' trial.

Crumbley's mental health is expected to play a key role in his parents' case as the prosecution has long argued that James and Jennifer Crumbley ignored a troubled son who was depressed, lonely and hallucinating. And instead of getting him help, they say, they bought him a gun — which he used in the shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are the first parents in America charged in a mass school shooting, have long maintained that they had no way of knowing their son would shoot up his school, and that the gun at issue was safely stored.

Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley who is accused of the deadly school shooting at Oxford High School in late November, break down into tears in the courtroom during a hearing on Thursday, Feb.24, 2022.

The shooter pleaded guilty to all his crimes last year and was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison in December. At his sentencing, he did not ask for leniency, but rather told the judge to give the victims the justice they want. Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe concluded that Crumbley should never be free again given his crimes when he handed down the life sentence on Dec. 8.

Six days later, a notice of appeal was filed in Crumbley's case with the court.

Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ethan Crumbley to appeal life sentence in Oxford H.S. shooting