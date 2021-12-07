Ethan Hauschultz killing: Judge won't reduce bail for foster father charged with murder of boy, 7

The house in Newton, Wis., where 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz died in April 2018. Authorities have charged Ethan's adult guardian with murder and other felonies.

MANITOWOC – A Manitowoc County judge on Monday refused to reduce the bail for a man who's been jailed for nearly three years in the killing of his foster child, Ethan Hauschultz.

The lawyer for Timothy Hauschultz argued that information has come out in court that paints his client in a better light, and argued that Hauschultz's $100,000 bail should be reduced to $10,000 as long as he is required to wear an electronic-monitoring bracelet. He has been held in the Door County Jail since his arrest in 2019.

"The court has more information today," attorney Donna Kuchler said, "that is supportive of Mr. Hauschultz."

Kuchler cited a lack of evidence of certain injuries to Ethan and his siblings, and pointed out that a teenage boy who was living in the home where Ethan was killed has admitted to causing the injuries that led to the 7-year-old's death while Timothy was not home. Damian Hauschultz, who is now 18, is serving 20 years in prison for his crime.

Manitowoc County Circuit Judge Jerilyn Dietz, however, said she had to balance the needs of the defendant with those of the community, as well as to make certain Timothy Hauschultz doesn't flee before his case goes to trial.

"This is extremely difficult," Dietz acknowledged. "There are some serious charges we need to get resolved — eight charges, six felonies. Mr. Hauschultz is innocent until proven guilty, but the (seriousness of the charges) could cause him to flee."

Those involved in the case were back in Manitowoc County Court for almost three hours Monday afternoon to hammer out issues before Timothy Hauschultz can go to trial on a series of charges including felony murder. A trial had been scheduled to take place this week, but attorneys were not able to resolve a number of pending issues that would allow a trial to begin.

Hauschultz, 51, is charged with felony murder and seven lesser charges in the April 2018 death of Ethan, a distant relative who social services workers had placed in his home in Newton, Manitowoc County, after determining his mother was not adequately caring for him and two siblings. Ethan was fatally injured during a punishment that involved carrying a 44-pound log on repeated trips around an outdoor circuit as his teenage foster brother, Damian Hauschultz, repeatedly struck and slapped him. Damian's parents were shopping in Manitowoc at the time.

Also Monday, a Penn State University pediatrics professor who deals with child-abuse cases told the court that forcing a child to perform extended physical labor, as Ethan was, is torture rather than punishment.

Prosecutors have charged that Timothy Hauschultz ordered Ethan to "carry wood" for two hours a day. The boy's offense was that he talked back to a teacher.

Attorneys on each side battled for roughly two hours over the professor, Dr. Lori Frasier, whose 38-year career as a pediatrician includes extensive study of child abuse.

District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre plans to have Frasier testify as an expert witness when the case goes to trial. A four-page report Frasier prepared about Ethan's death said punishments he was given went far beyond what was appropriate for things like talking back to adults, and seem designed to "break" the child rather than simply reinforce discipline.

Kuchler questioned how Frasier could could conclude that Ethan had suffered muscular damage simply because of how he was punished, and challenged Frasier over the professor's conclusion that discipline of Ethan had harmed the child if other children in the family told sheriff's investigators that Timothy had used "encouraging words" while punishing the boy.

Any hope the attorneys had of wrapping up the case before the end of the year went out the door when the court ran out of time to address other pending motions, including how audio-visual recordings of statements Ethan's siblings made to sheriff's investigators will be handled.

Lawyers now will argue that motion on March 16. The earliest a trial could begin is mid-May, which will be over four years after Ethan died.

Two members of the family have already been sent to prison in the boy's death

In addition to Damian Hauschultz, who was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide, Tina McKeever-Hauschultz, 38, — who is Damian's mother and Timothy's wife — is serving a five-year sentencing for failure to prevent mental harm to a child as party to a crime, and child abuse/failure to prevent great harm.

