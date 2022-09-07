Ether, Cardano Lead Steep Crypto Slide Amid Dollar Strength

Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash
Shaurya Malwa
·2 min read

Cryptocurrencies snapped an almost weeklong run above resistance levels as a strengthening dollar sent global equity and currency markets into declines.

Ether (ETH) and Cardano (ADA) have both dropped almost 9% in the past 24 hours, giving up a week's worth of gains to become the biggest decliners among major cryptocurrencies. Ether's slide came despite the activation of the Bellatrix upgrade – the Ethereum network's final "hard fork" before the Merge – on Tuesday.

Bitcoin fell 5.5%, trading under $18,900 in early European hours. BNB and Solana’s SOL fell 5%; XRP dropped 4%; and Polkadot’s DOT lost 7%. Futures tracking major tokens racked up $327 million in liquidations, while the total cryptocurrency market capitalization slid below $1 trillion for the first time since July.

Losses on memecoins dogecoin and shiba inu averaged 6%. Outside of the majors, Ethereum Classic’s ETC fell some 16% after a double-digit rally on Tuesday, with Terra’s old Luna Classic tokens seeing a 20% slide after more than doubling over the past week.

Concerns about aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve monetary tightening saw the dollar climb overnight, hitting a 24-year high against the Japanese yen and setting a lifetime peak against the Indian rupee. The S&P 500 lost 0.4% and the Nasdaq 100 0.7% on Tuesday as tech stocks slid.

In a note Wednesday, analysts at Arcane Research warned of increased volatility in the coming days as the U.S. CPI data for August will be released on Sept. 13th, and the European Central Bank will make its interest rate decision Thursday. The ECB is forecast to hike by 75 basis points. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

“These macro events, combined with the Merge, might be catalysts for going forward,” the analysts said, adding traders remained bullish on ether ahead of its Merge event.

As for bitcoin, the Fed’s impending tightening presented a “bad outlook,” according to Chris Esparza, founder of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol Vault Finance.

“Tightening generally reduces the printing of cash to prop up the economy as we had in the COVID-19 pandemic years,” Esparza said. Bitcoin investors must focus on the fundamentals of the asset instead of relying on macroeconomic market gauges, he told CoinDesk.

“With countries formulating functional regulations to guide the nascent ecosystem, the level of adoption is bound to grow in the long term, creating a positive stance for investors to stack up now."

Recommended Stories

  • Pichai Says Google ‘Pro-Competitive,’ Sees Vibrant Tech Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer of Google parent Alphabet Inc., defended the internet-search giant against claims that it is anticompetitive, citing established rivals in the digital advertising market and upstart mobile app TikTok as examples of robust competition in technology.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageEnergy Trading Stressed by Margin Calls of $1.5 TrillionIndian Billionaire Closes In on Bezos With 1,000% Stock Su

  • Exports, the Engine of China’s Slowing Economy, Are Sputtering

    Chinese goods shipments to the rest of the world rose by 7.1% last month, the weakest gain since April, reflecting the impact from rising inflation and slowing growth elsewhere.

  • Rouble slips as Putin addresses forum in Russia's far east

    The rouble opened weaker on Wednesday, under pressure from lower oil prices, as President Vladimir Putin told an economic forum in Russia's far east that the West's futile and aggressive attempts to isolate Russia with sanctions were failing. Putin, speaking at Russia's Eastern Economic Forum in the Pacific city of Vladivostok, said the West's efforts were destroying the global economy just as Asia was rising to claim the future.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 6 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 3 Stocks. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway manages an equity portfolio worth more than $300 billion as of […]

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $75,000 Into These 4 Phenomenal Growth Stocks and Wait 20 Years

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the timeless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have gone on to lose as much as 19%, 24%, and 34% of their value. For the S&P 500, it was the index's worst first-half performance since Richard Nixon was president. The current bear market could very well be your golden ticket to becoming a millionaire.

  • Verizon raises dividend, to extend lead as highest-yielding Dow component

    Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. rose 0.2% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the telecommunications company raised its quarterly dividend by 2%, to extend its lead has the highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average component. Verizon said the new dividend of 65.25 cents a share, up from 64.00 cents a share, will be payable Nov. 1 to shareholders of record on Oct. 7. Based on Friday's closing prices, Verizon's new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 6.32%, which compares wi

  • My Top Dividend Stock to Buy in September

    Investing in dividend stocks can be an excellent way to increase your wealth over time. It can also generate a stream of passive income. My favorite dividend stock to buy in September is McDonald's (NYSE: MCD).

  • BofA Is Recommending These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 15 stocks that BofA is recommending. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click BofA Is Recommending These 5 Stocks. The Bank of America Corporation, or BofA, is an American multinational investment bank and financial services firm. BofA monitors a portfolio of select stocks that returned -2.9% […]

  • Could China’s Yuan replace the U.S. dollar as the world’s dominant currency? Here’s how the Asian nation's trade supremacy is quickly boosting its reserve status

    Think the greenback can’t be displaced? You might be surprised.

  • Protect yourself 'from ugliness': These 3 top stocks have hiked their dividends for at least 25 straight years — and Cramer likes them for the rest of 2022

    Feeling bearish? Take shelter — and income.

  • Stocks have yet to bottom and could fall another 23% this year amid slowing growth, Morgan Stanley says

    But Morgan Stanley also expects the S&P 500 to recover next year, rising as high as 3900 by June 2023, or to 3350 in a bearish scenario.

  • Investors should normally avoid ‘perfect’ stocks – but this oil company is an exception

    Normally this column would run a mile (or at least take profits) when a company's profits are booming, cash flow is gushing and the stock looks amazingly cheap on a forecast price‑to‑earnings ratio of less than five times, a figure that is only a fraction higher than the dividend yield.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death from New York skyscraper faced ‘pump and dump’ allegation just days earlier

    Gustavo Arnal, the CFO of Bed Bath & Beyond who leapt to his death from a Manhattan skyscraper last week, had faced a “pump and dump” allegation less than two weeks earlier. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s stock (BBBY) skyrocketed earlier this year but was hit hard last month after activist investor and GameStop Corp. (GME) Chairman Ryan Cohen disclosed he is selling a large stake in the company. A lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia on Aug. 23 alleges that Arnal and Cohen engaged in a pump and dump scheme involving Bed Bath & Beyond’s stock.

  • Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Decreasing Stakes in These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Stanley Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller is Decreasing Stakes in These 5 Stocks. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is famous on Wall Street since his […]

  • Deal partner for Trump's Truth Social fails to get backing for SPAC extension -sources

    (Reuters) -The blank-check acquisition firm that agreed to merge with Donald Trump's social media company failed to secure enough shareholder support for a one-year extension to complete the deal, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. At stake is a $1.3 billion cash infusion that Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates the former U.S. president's Truth Social app, stands to receive from Digital World Acquisition Corp, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that inked a deal last October to take TMTG public. Digital World had been hoping that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is reviewing its disclosures on the deal, would have given its blessing by now for the transaction to proceed.

  • Volkswagen Plans IPO for Porsche Brand. Investors Can Get in Now.

    Volkswagen is hoping for a bump in its stock price from listing the Porsche sports-car brand separately.

  • Volkswagen and Porsche Take a Huge Risk With a Big Bet

    Nothing stops Volkswagen . Not Russia's energy war on the European Union. Moscow has decided to cut gas supplies to Europe before the cold autumn and winter months because of the countries' support for Ukraine, which Moscow invaded on Feb.

  • Why the Fed won't be able to avoid a recession or bring inflation down to its 2% target, according to BlackRock

    "The Fed will be surprised by the growth damage caused by its tightening," BlackRock said in a note on Tuesday.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in September

    Things have been even tougher for the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100, which have lost around a third of their value since closing at their all-time highs. The Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- is packed with the companies that powered the broader market higher following the coronavirus crash in March 2020. With the market well off its high, the following three Nasdaq 100 stocks stand out as companies that can be bought hand over fist by opportunistic investors in September.