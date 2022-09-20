Ether’s Outlook Darkens in Charts Capturing Hangover After the Merge
(Bloomberg) -- The fanfare over a revamp of the Ethereum blockchain is still echoing across the cryptoverse but that’s doing little to stem a slide in Ether.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Southwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in Capital
Home-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow Collapse
Mark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s Woes
Grand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio Rockstar
The network’s native token is down 10% since the most commercially important digital ledger last week implemented an upgrade to slash energy use.
The second-largest virtual coin had rallied from mid-June on hype around the software update known as the Merge, but that’s fizzling now the shift is done. It’s down some 63% this year, a bruising period for cryptocurrencies.
Crypto and many other assets are also quivering ahead of what’s likely to be another big Federal Reserve interest-rate hike on Wednesday.
The selloff in Ether is bringing technical patterns into play that hint at more downside risk. Digital-token prices were little changed on Tuesday, with Ether around $1,350 and Bitcoin just above $19,000 as of 1:10 p.m. in Tokyo.
Regressing
Ether has dropped below the second standard deviation of a regression channel drawn from its June lows. The study suggests that this brings a retreat to the third standard deviation -- a level of about $1,250 -- into play. If that support fails, the next marker is $1,000.
Creaking
The price of Ether of late clustered around $1,800 for a notable period of time, indicated by the horizontal bars below, which capture how much time the token spent at particular levels. That, in effect, became a ceiling it struggled to break, and it has since dropped below a zone of support around $1,340. For technical analysts, the breach of support raises the risk of more falls.
Betting
Options data from Deribit show a high number of outstanding Ether put and call contracts -- so-called open interest -- at strikes of $1,000 and $2,000 respectively for end-September expiry. That suggests those levels define a trading range for Ether.
Meanwhile, bulls looking for a glimmer of hope might take solace from the so-called maximum pain point implied by the options bets.
This is part of a controversial theory that says options writers -- often financial professionals -- make more money than options buyers. The argument is that an asset’s price will move toward the level where options writers make the most profit -- that is, where the greatest number of options expire as worthless for buyers. Deribit data puts this maximum pain point around $1,600.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Global Race to Hike Rates Tilts Economies Toward Recession
Business Schools Are Beginning to Embrace Stakeholder Inclusion
The Biggest Copper Mine in the US Stalled in Dispute Over Sacred Ground
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.