Ethereal halo of light around full moon spotted during recent SpaceX rocket launch

Harry Baker
·3 min read
A rocket launches below a full moon with a halo around it.
A rocket launches below a full moon with a halo around it.

An ethereal halo of light around the full moon created by ice crystals from overhanging clouds recently shone bright during a SpaceX rocket launch in Florida, setting the stage for a stunning time-lapse photo that captured the luminous ring and streaking rocket in the same frame.

On Nov. 27, SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets at 11:20 p.m. EST from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The rocket, which was carrying 23 Starlink satellites, promptly made it out of Earth's atmosphere and safely delivered its payload into low-Earth orbit.

At the same time, November's full moon was also high in the sky and surrounded by a ring of light. The luminous halo was created by light reflecting off tiny ice crystals from cirrus clouds — thin and patchy clouds that form between 20,000 and 40,000 feet (6,100 and 12,200 meters) above Earth's surface, Spaceweather.com reported.

The rocket also punched a hole through the icy clouds shortly after launch but this was not the cause of the halo. It is unclear when the halo emerged but the time-lapse image spans exactly 128 seconds, which means the ring stayed intact for at least this long.

Related: What is a moon halo?

Similar light arcs and halos are also occasionally spotted around the sun when the ice crystals from cirrus clouds perfectly align between our home star and an observer.

Photographer Gilbert Plumer took a time-lapse image of the rocket launch from Rockledge, around 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Cape Canaveral. The prolonged photo shows the fiery trajectory of the ascending rocket with the halo in the background.

a rocket launches below a full moon with a halo around it
a rocket launches below a full moon with a halo around it

The number of SpaceX launches is increasing year on year as the company expands its Starlink constellation, which aims to make the internet more widely accessible across the globe. But, despite setting the stage for some cool photos, these more frequent launches may not be such a good thing, Plumer told Live Science in an email.

"The Starlink schedule has increased so much that there is a launch every week," Plumer said. The increase in orbiting satellites is making the sky much brighter than it used to be, which is already causing problems for astronomers, he added

In July, new research revealed that Starlink satellites are also "leaking" radio waves that could hinder radio astronomers too.

RELATED STORIES:

SpaceX launches its 90th orbital mission of the year (video)

SpaceX's next Starship launch could feature key refueling test

SpaceX buys parachute manufacturer Pioneer Aerospace

The company has also been criticized because satellites can fall out of orbit and crash back to Earth during solar storms.

Although this rocket launch was not the cause of the halo of light, Falcon 9 rockets have been linked to other visual phenomena in the past, including bright red streaks of aurora-like light that appear in the sky after the rockets open "holes" in the upper atmosphere, and whirlpool-like swirls of light, known as SpaceX spirals, which are created when frozen fuel is dumped from the rockets' spinning secondary boosters.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon is swallowing its pride to ensure its internet satellites get to orbit on time

    Amazon announced a deal with SpaceX for three Falcon 9 launches in 2025 that will carry some of its Project Kuiper satellites to orbit. SpaceX is Amazon's top competitor in the satellite internet space, and a rival of Blue Origin — founder Jeff Bezos' aerospace company.

  • Amazon signs 3-launch deal with SpaceX for Project Kuiper satellite internet constellation

    Amazon has purchased three Falcon 9 launches from SpaceX to support deployment of its Project Kuiper mega-constellation, the company said Friday. The new deal comes scarcely two months after it was revealed that Amazon was facing a lawsuit over its decision not to consider SpaceX -- the most reliable rocket company on the planet -- in its first round of launch contracts. Kuiper is planning a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit; the U.S. Federal Communications Commission required Amazon to deploy at least half of that figure by 2026.

  • No Rest for the Wicked is a medieval action RPG from the Ori team

    No Rest for the Wicked is the new project from Moon Studios, the team behind the Ori series — and it looks as beautiful as you'd expect.

  • Windblown is the next game from the creators of Dead Cells

    Dead Cells developer Motion Twin dropped one of the first eye-popping trailers of the Game Awards 2023. The visually striking Windblown is billed as “a lightning-fast action roguelike,” bringing “a whole new level of speed to the action rogue-like genre.”

  • Copa América draw: USMNT gets Uruguay, the toughest possible group opponent

    The U.S., Argentina, Mexico, Brazil and others learned their 2024 Copa América opponents at Thursday's draw in Miami.

  • X begins rolling out Grok, its 'rebellious' chatbot, to subscribers

    Grok, a ChatGPT competitor developed by xAI, Elon Musk’s AI startup, has officially launched on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. Grok began rolling out late this afternoon to X Premium Plus subscribers in the U.S., "Premium Plus" being X's plan that costs $16 per month for ad-free access to the social network. Longtime subscribers will get priority access to Grok, X said, with the rollout expected to wrap up in the next week.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1984 Oldsmobile Omega Brougham Sedan

    A 1984 Oldsmobile Omega Brougham sedan, sibling to the Chevrolet Citation and Pontiac Phoenix, found in a Northern California wrecking yard.

  • Fixing the worst NFL franchises with Kevin Clark | Zero Blitz

    Jason Fitz is joined by This Is Football host Kevin Clark, as the duo assume their alter egos and become Mr. Fix It. Fitz and Kevin run through some of the most abysmal NFL franchises and give clear 1-2 year plans to take teams from the bottom of the draft to playoff contention. The duo make a plan to fix the New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday Night Football and the Buffalo Bills. Later, Fitz is joined as always by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to discuss the most underrated storylines of the week. The duo dive into the Miami Dolphins' criminally underrated defense and Vic Fangio's impact, the New York Jets and whether or not they'll blow it up after the season, which teams are ready for bad weather football and Justin Fields' development as a quarterback.

  • The best 0% APR credit cards for balance transfers

    We’ve put together a list of our favorite 0% APR credit cards that will ideally help you pay down your card balance without having to worry about accruing more interest.

  • Where the Israel-Hamas war stands, 2 months in

    Tuesday, Dec. 7 marks the first night of Hanukkah, usually a joyous time in Judaism that celebrates finding light in darkness. But this year’s festival of lights holds somber significance.

  • I hiked uphill in the mud in these cushy Adidas kicks — and they're up to 60% off

    Step to it: Both colors ring in at under $75!

  • Bitcoin continues climbing, Block releases hardware wallet, Robinhood expands to EU and VCs may see some relief soon

    It seems like there’s a pep in every crypto person’s step as bitcoin had another strong week, increasing over 15% to around $44,000, during a seven-day period, according to CoinMarketCap data. Ethereum, the second largest crypto by market capitalization, also increased over 15% during that time frame, to around $2,300. In general, the total crypto market cap steadily rose 14% from about $1.4 trillion to $1.6 trillion in the past week as more capital enters the crypto market.

  • Tumblr tests 'Communities,' semi-private groups with their own moderators and feeds

    After scaling back operations and reassigning staff to other projects, Tumblr owner Automattic's CEO Matt Mullenweg said that the company would hone in on the parts of Tumblr's service that worked, and kill those that didn't -- as it did with the subscription offering, Post+ last month. Now, the company wants to focus on the former by launching a new feature that capitalizes on something Tumblr already does well: help people find communities. Today, the Tumblr Labs division announced the launch of "Communities," an experimental feature that offers a new, dedicated space on the platform for people to network around topics of interest, separate from the main dashboard.

  • Conviction Picks: Week 14 fantasy football takes our analysts believe in the most

    Our analysts reveal the players they're confident will deliver for fantasy managers in this all-important week.

  • ContactMonkey lands $55M investment to grow its email software for internal comms

    Or rather, email communications software is. Today, Toronto-based ContactMonkey, a platform that lets companies create, send and track internal comms from Outlook and more, announced that it raised $55 million in a Series A round led by Updata Partners. In the remote work era, we believe that companies must continue to find avenues to best engage with their employees and communicate with them in ways that truly resonate.

  • Wall Street bull gives highest 2024 S&P forecast yet

    Fundstrat's Tom Lee projects the benchmark index will end 2024 at 5,200 as inflation keeps subsiding and the US economy skirts recession.

  • If you own AirPods, then you absolutely need this $6 cleaning kit

    Listening to tunes is a bit of a wax-on situation with your AirPods, but this cleaning kit will help you wax-off — just like Mr. Miyagi.

  • Dow trails S&P 500 by most since 2000

    The Dow's lack of exposure to the Magnificent Seven tech stocks has put it behind the S&P 500 in 2023.

  • I’m a home editor, and these are my favorite gifts to give and receive for the holidays

    Treat yourself — or someone else — to these stellar gifts ranging from cozy essentials and timeless cookware to sleek appliances and food delicacies.

  • Senator Warner: Big bank CEOs have an argument when it comes to the Fed’s proposed capital rules

    Chief executives from the nation’s largest banks are warning lawmakers, especially Democrats, that the Fed's proposed higher capital requirements will harm consumers and the economy. Sen. Mark Warner appears to be listening.