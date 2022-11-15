Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin Are Two Must Have Projects For Your Portfolio In Q4

Through the years, people have tried to pinpoint which cryptocurrencies are the best to buy at which time. Historically, the crypto market has performed at its best during the Autumn period of the year. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced its all-time high through Autumn, reaching $68,000 in November 2021.

Because of this, we researched the crypto market to find two of the best additions to your portfolio in Q4. Experts believe that Ethereum (ETH) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) could perform well in Q4, becoming fruitful additions to your portfolio. While Ethereum has been around since 2015, Big Eyes Coin is new to the crypto scene, rampaging through each of its presale stages. Let’s start by examining Big Eyes Coin!

Watch Your Wallet Rise With Big Eyes

Big Eyes Coin has seen a meteoric rise since its inception in 2022. The new meme token has promised to shift wealth into the DeFi ecosystem while protecting a crucial part of ours, the oceans. To protect the oceans, Big Eyes Coin has created a charity wallet holding 5% of its tokens.

The tokens will go directly to ocean conservation charities to thwart an array of threats to the marine ecosystem. While Big Eyes Coin will play a crucial role in the survival of marine life, the platform will also be heavily involved in creating NFT collections. Big Eyes Coin aims to have an NFT collection in the top ten projects, which could catapult its market capitalisation.

Additionally, Big Eyes NFT holders can utilise Big Eyes NFTs as keys to exclusive parties and events, including the Big Eyes Sushi Crew and NFT events that occur each season. Big Eyes coin has raised $9.64 million at the time of writing, showcasing the excitement surrounding the new platform.

Can Ethereum Maintain Its Dominance?

Ethereum has dominated the market with Bitcoin since its inception in 2015. Although Ethereum has been subject to volatility through market crashes, it has remained at the top of the crypto market, boasting an impressive market capitalisation of $193 billion at the time of writing

So, what makes Ethereum a must-have platform for your portfolio? In September 2022, Ethereum completed the most anticipated news in crypto history, switching to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus that allowed the platform to perform at a higher level and reduce its carbon footprint by 99.95%.

Since Ethereum was notorious for slow speeds, high fees, and a high carbon footprint, the merge was welcomed news by most of the crypto community. After Ethereum completed the merge on the 15th of September, the platform harnessed the power to process 100,000 transactions per second at its peak performance, solving its scalability issues.

Final Thoughts

Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin are predicted to bring the best out of your portfolio in Q4 with their expansive ecosystems and modernised technology. Ethereum has offered explosive returns in the past, and Big Eyes Coin has garnered a lot of attention since the introduction of the platform to the crypto community. Whatever you do, keep your eyes on these projects.

