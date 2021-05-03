Ethereum breaks past $3,000

FILE PHOTO: A representation of virtual currency Ethereum are seen in front of a stock graph in this illustration
·1 min read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high of $3,017 on Monday, extending last week's rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network.

Ether rose 2% on the Bitstamp exchange to hit the milestone early in Asia trade. It is up more than 300% for the year so far, outpacing a 95% rise in the more popular bitcoin.

Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap behind bitcoin.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the EIB plans to issue a two-year 100-million euro digital bond.

Bitcoin hovered around $58,000 on Monday.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's Seven West Media finalises news content deals with Google, Facebook

    The signing of agreements comes after Seven West announced letters of intent in February with the tech companies to provide them news content even as the government pushed for a law that would force the internet giants to pay media companies for content. The Australian media firm expects digital revenue from the agreements to start before the end of fiscal 2021, with the majority of it coming in fiscal 2022, it said in a statement.

  • Wisconsin police fatally shoot gunman who killed 2

    Authorities in Wisconsin say a gunman killed two people at a Green Bay casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was shot and killed by police. Investigators believe the gunman was targeting a specific person in the attack. (May 2)

  • Asia off to slow start ahead of U.S. data deluge

    Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as holidays in China and Japan crimped volumes and investors awaited a raft of data this week which should show the U.S. leading a global economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat after taking a bit of a spill on Friday. Japan's Nikkei was shut for a holiday, but Nikkei futures edged up 0.2%.

  • Chiefs use modest number of draft picks to address big holes

    The Kansas City Chiefs had precious few holes to fill after reaching their second consecutive Super Bowl. The Chiefs traded their first-round choice in a package that landed two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown from Baltimore, leaving them with just two second-round picks, a fourth-rounder and three more in the fifth and sixth.

  • Junkyard Gem: 1989 Honda Prelude 2.0Si 4WS

    The Honda Prelude began life as a sporty-looking econo-coupe, but gradually gained more horsepower and additional plushness as the 1980s went on. The third-generation Prelude Si was a genuine factory hot rod, particularly when equipped with the innovative four-wheel-steering option, and I look for such cars whenever I'm prowling through wrecking yards for interesting pieces of automotive history. Honda went to six-digit odometers in North American-market cars starting in 1982 and 1983, and many of the discarded Hondas I find from the 1980s and 1990s show impressively high final mileage figures.

  • The ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Share Price Is Up 104% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

    When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, if you buy shares...

  • Analysis: Oregon Congressman joins Idaho’s Mike Simpson in promoting dam removal

    Rep. Earl Blumenauer has a pair of appearances with Simpson planned to discuss the ambitious plan.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Biggest winners, losers from Day 2

    Who won big or lost hard on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft?

  • Barry Silbert Looks Forward to Selling BTC at $100k to Berkshire Hathaway

    CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG) Barry Silbert has stated that he looks forward to selling BTC to Berkshire Hathaway once it hits $100,000.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in May

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet, there are two must-buys and one stock to avoid.

  • 17 times Princess Charlotte stole the show

    Princess Charlotte turns six on Sunday.

  • Ether Breaks Above $3K for the First Time Ever

    Demand for ether continues to rise.

  • Stock market peak? ‘Easy money’ has been made but room for more gains, strategists say

    The “easy money” stage of the U.S. stock market rally is likely over, but there's still room for gains as economic growth steams ahead in 2021, bullish investors say.

  • Broncos draft picks 2021: All of Denver’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

    Just one day before the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. By trading for Bridgewater, quarterback Drew Lock now faces competition for the starting job and the trade gives the Broncos security in case a viable quarterback option is no longer [more]

  • Billie Eilish transformed her style with a corset and latex skirt for the cover of British Vogue

    Billie Eilish's form-fitting outfits were custom-made for her by Gucci to complete her debut as British Vogue's June 2021 cover star.

  • Warren Buffett on Robinhood: 'I'm looking forward to reading the S1'

    At the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting live streamed on Yahoo Finance, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger discuss outlook for stock trading apps.

  • Chad's military names new government but opposition still unimpressed

    N'DJAMENA (Reuters) - Chad's military rulers named a new government on Sunday after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby, but leading opposition figures rejected the appointments as a continuation of an old order they hoped to erase. A military council run by Deby's son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power after he died and promised to hold elections within 18 months. Former colonial power France backed the council, but the opposition and rebels dismissed the takeover as a coup and said the military must relinquish power to a civilian-led government.

  • New Cannabis Products: Lil Wayne's New Strain, Wayne Coyne's Brand, A Non-Alcoholic Spirit

    As the cannabis market expands, it's not easy to keep track of the many products launching every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched. Mr. Carter OG GKUA, the cannabis brand founded by Lil Wayne, released a limited “sneak preview” of its new exclusive flower strain, Mr. Carter OG, in select California dispensaries. A larger, widespread release across California is scheduled for May. The Mr. Carter OG strain was developed in partnership with 3C Farms, a heralded LA-based cultivator that has been in the game for two decades. Love Yer Brain Flaming Lips’ frontman, Wayne Coyne, launched his own cannabis brand, Love Yer Brain, which debuted in his home state of Oklahoma and released in partnership with Sands Lane Ventures and Ojos Del Mundo. With a focus on inspiring creativity, the Flaming Lips aligns with Coyne’s persona and his love of art and music. The first product line for Love Yer Brain features brain-shaped gummies, available in three flavors (watermelon, green apple, raspberry) and two potencies (10mg and 25mg per gummy). “Being authentic is key to having a successful cannabis brand, and I can’t think of a better person to be aligned with than Wayne Coyne, who has been instrumental in promoting creativity throughout his life in his music and art,” Sands Lane Ventures founder Evan Eneman told Benzinga. Pamos Pamos is a non-alcoholic cannabis spirit crafted from natural ingredients. It's also low in sugar and light on THC and CBD. Available in a 750ml bottle (enough for roughly 16 servings), Pamos is crafted in California with locally sourced ingredients. The drink comes in two strengths: the "Micro Dose," which features 2mg of THC and 2mg of CBD per serving and costs $60 and the "Low Dose," which features 6mg of THC and 2mg of CBD per serving and costs $65. Pamos is infused with citrus, sweet fruit and aromatic herbs and spices. "Our vision at Pamos is to use our product line to break down barriers and remove any stigma that consumers may associate with cannabis consumption. We firmly believe that beverages that mimic the ritual and form of a traditional cocktail will help broaden the consumer set and provide the canna-curious consumer with an easy entry point into cannabis,” David Mukpo, Pamos’ CEO and co-founder, told Benzinga. “Our commitment is to meet the growth in the beverage segment with premium quality products that fit into mainstream consumption habits and address consumer focus on health and wellness. By combining cocktail form and cannabis function, Pamos provides people a way to enjoy the moment without any regrets." Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: Mascotas y Marihuana: Hablamos con Cannvet, Agrupación Veterinaria Orientada al Cannabis Medicinal ¿Se Puede Tener una Sobredosis de Marihuana? Puerto Rico Entra de Lleno a la Revolución Del Cáñamo con PR Hemp Biz Courtesy images. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Week In Cannabis: PA, MD, Big Tobacco, GTI, Sundial, MedMen, Earnings, Financings And MoreTechforCann, Europe's Cannabis Tech Accelerator, Raises Million© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Afghanistan's government is in 'slow motion collapse.' What happens when the U.S. leaves?

    In a country where transitions of power have often been violent, there is little to reassure Afghans that a peaceful settlement is on the horizon.

  • Inflation Is Coming. Buy Sherwin-Williams Stock for Protection.

    If the company can raise prices without hurting sales, it can keep growing its profit margin even as input prices rise, says Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi.