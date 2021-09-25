Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 25th, 2021

Ethereum

Ethereum slid by 7.10% on Friday. Reversing a 2.48% gain from Thursday, Ethereum ended the day at $2,930.61.

A mixed start to the day saw Ethereum rise to an early morning intraday high $3,160.48 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $3,213, Ethereum slid to a late morning intraday low $2,735.00.

Ethereum fell through the first major support level at $3,066 and the second major support level at $2,978.

Finding late support, Ethereum briefly broke back through the second major support level before ending the day at $2,930 levels.

At the time of writing, Ethereum was down by $2,926.40. A mixed start to the day saw Ethereum rise to an early morning high $2,942.73 before falling to a low $2,913.44.

Ethereum left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Ethereum would need to move through the $2,942 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $3,149 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ethereum to break back through to $3,100 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Friday’s high $3,160.48 would likely cap the upside.

In the event of a broad-based crypto rally, Ethereum could test resistance at the 23.6% FIB of $3,369 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $3,368.

Failure to move through the $2,942 pivot would bring the 38.2% FIB of $2,740 and the first major support level at $2,724 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, however, Ethereum should steer clear of sub-$2,600 levels. The second major support level sits at $2,517.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $2,724

Pivot Level: $2,942

First Major Resistance Level: $3,149

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $3,369

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $2,740

62% FIB Retracement Level: $1,725

Litecoin

Litecoin slid by 7.10% on Friday. Reversing a 1.53% rise from Thursday, Litecoin ended the day at $152.25.

A mixed start to the day saw Litecoin rise to an early morning intraday high $166.65 before hitting reverse.

Coming up against the first major resistance level at $167, Litecoin slid to a late morning intraday low $141.82.

The extended sell-off saw Litecoin fall through the day’s major support levels.

Finding afternoon support, however, Litecoin broke back through the third major support level at $147 to end the day at $152 levels.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was down by 0.12% to $152.06. A mixed start to the day saw Litecoin fall to an early morning low $151.64 before rising to a high $152.91.

Litecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Litecoin would need to move through the $154 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $165 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Litecoin to break back through to $160 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Friday’s high $166.65 would likely cap the upside.

In the event of another breakout, Litecoin could test resistance at the 23.6% FIB of $178 and the second major resistance level at $178.

Failure to move through the $154 pivot would bring the first major support level at $141 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, Litecoin should steer clear of sub-$140. The second major support level sits at $129.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $141

Pivot Level: $154

First Major Resistance Level: $165

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $178

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $223

62% FIB Retracement Level: $296

Ripple’s XRP

Ripple’s XRP fell by 5.82% on Friday. Following a 0.24% decline on Thursday, Ripple’s XRP ended the day at $0.94359.

A mixed start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP rise to an early morning intraday high $1.00291 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $1.0224, Ripple’s XRP fell to a late morning intraday low $0.88738.

The extended sell-off saw Ripple’s XRP fall through the day’s major support levels.

Finding afternoon support, however, Ripple’s XRP revisited $0.958 levels before easing back.

Ripple’s XRP broke back through the third major support level at $0.8997 and the second major support level at $0.9475 before ending the day at sub-$0.947 levels.

At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP was down by 0.47% to $0.93919. A mixed start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP rise to an early morning high $0.94508 before falling to a low $0.93821.

Ripple’s XRP left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Ripple’s XRP would need to move back through the $0.9446 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $1.0019 into play.

Support would be needed, however, for Ripple’s XRP to break back through to $1.00 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Friday’s high $1.00291 would likely cap the upside.

In the event of a broad-based crypto rally, Ripple’s XRP could test resistance at the 38.2% FIB of $1.0659 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $1.0602.

Failure to move back through $0.9446 pivot would bring the first major support level at $0.8863 into play. Barring an extended sell-off, however, Ripple’s XRP should avoid the second major support level at $0.8291.

The 23.6% FIB of $0.8533 should limit the downside.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $0.8863

Pivot Level: $0.9446

First Major resistance Level: $1.0019

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.8533

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $1.0659

62% FIB Retracement Level: $1.4096

