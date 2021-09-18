Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 18th, 2021

Ethereum

Ethereum slid by 4.73% on Friday. Following a 1.30% loss on Thursday, Ethereum ended the day at $3,400.00.

A mixed start to the day saw Ethereum rise to an early morning intraday high $3,595.00 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $3,669, Ethereum slid to a late intraday low $3,350.06.

Ethereum fell through the first major support level at $3,476 and the second major support level at $3,383.

The extended sell-off also saw Ethereum fall through the 23.6% FIB of $3,369 before a move back through to $3,400 levels.

At the time of writing, Ethereum was down by 0.42% to $3,375.78. A mixed start to the day saw Ethereum rise to an early morning high $3,403.64 before falling to a low $3,371.00.

Ethereum left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Ethereum would need to move through the $3,448 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $3,547 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ethereum to break back through to $3,500 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Friday’s high $3,595.00 would likely cap the upside.

In the event of a broad-based crypto rally, Ethereum could test resistance at $3,800 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $3,693.

Failure to move through the $3,448 pivot would bring the 23.6% FIB of $3,369 and the first major support level at $3,302 into play.

Barring an extended sell-off, however, Ethereum should steer clear of sub-$3,200 levels. The second major support level at $3,203 should limit the downside.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $3,302

Pivot Level: $3,448

First Major Resistance Level: $3,547

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $3,369

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $2,740

62% FIB Retracement Level: $1,725

Litecoin

Litecoin fell by 2.88% on Friday. Following a 2.08% decline on Thursday, Litecoin ended the day at $180.00.

A mixed start to the day saw Litecoin rise to a late morning intraday high $190.53 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $193, Litecoin slid to a late intraday low $177.66.

The reversal saw Litecoin fall through the first major support level at $179.

Finding support at the 23.6% FIB of $178, however, Litecoin broke back through the first major support level to end the day at $180 levels.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was down by 0.04% to $179.93. A mixed start to the day saw Litecoin rise to an early morning high $180.12 before falling to a low $178.57.

Litecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Litecoin would need to move through the $183 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $188 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Litecoin to break back through to $185 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Friday’s high $190.53 would likely cap the upside.

In the event of another breakout, Litecoin could test resistance at $200. The second major resistance level sits at $196.

Failure to move through the $183 pivot would bring the 23.6% FIB and the first major support level at $175 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, Litecoin should steer clear of sub-$170. The second major support level at $170 should limit the downside.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $175

Pivot Level: $183

First Major Resistance Level: $188

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $178

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $223

62% FIB Retracement Level: $296

Ripple’s XRP

Ripple’s XRP fell by 2.35% on Friday. Following a 2.71% loss on Thursday, Ripple’s XRP ended the day at $1.06436.

A mixed start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP rise to an early morning intraday high $1.10294 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $1.1258, Ripple’s XRP slid to a mid-day intraday low $1.05210.

Ripple’s XRP fell through the 38.2% FIB of $1.0659 and the first major support level at $1.0612.

Finding support early afternoon support, Ripple’s XRP revisited $1.07 levels before a 2nd sell-off.

Ripple’s XRP fell back through the 38.2% FIB of $1.0659 and the first major support level at $1.0612 before a partial recovery to $1.064 levels.

At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP was up by 0.26% to $1.06717. A mixed start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP fall to an early morning low $1.05923 before rising to a high $1.06717.

While leaving the major support and resistance levels untested, Ripple’s XRP broke back through the 38.2% FIB of $1.0659.

For the day ahead

Ripple’s XRP would need to move through the $1.0731 pivot to bring first major resistance level at $1.0942 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ripple’s XRP to break back through to $1.09 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Friday’s high $1.10294 would likely cap the upside.

In the event of a broad-based crypto rally, Ripple’s XRP could test resistance at $1.15 levels before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $1.1240.

Failure to move through the $1.0731 pivot would bring the 38.2% FIB of $1.0659 and the first major support level at $1.0433 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, however, Ripple’s XRP should steer clear of sub-$1.00 levels. The second major support level at $1.0223 should limit the downside.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $1.

Pivot Level: $1.

First Major resistance Level: $1.

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.8533

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $1.0659

62% FIB Retracement Level: $1.4096

