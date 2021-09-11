Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 11th, 2021

Bob Mason
·5 min read

Ethereum

Ethereum slid by 6.26% on Friday. Following a 2.13% decline on Thursday, Ethereum ended the day at $3,209.82.

A mixed start to the day saw Ethereum rise to an early morning intraday high $3,514.37 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $3,531, Ethereum fell to a late intraday low $3,142.67.

Ethereum fell through the first major support level at $3,356 and the second major support level at $3,287.

The sell-off also saw Ethereum fall through the 23.6% FIB of $3,369 to end the day at $3,200 levels.

At the time of writing, Ethereum was up by 1.26% to $3,250.25. A mixed start to the day saw Ethereum fall to an early morning low $3,199.88 before rising to a high $3,254.18.

Ethereum left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Ethereum would need to move through the $3,289 pivot to bring the 23.6% FIB of $3,369 and the first major resistance level at $3,435 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ethereum to break back through to $3,400 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap the upside.

In the event of a broad-based crypto rally, Ethereum could test resistance at $3,700 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $3,661.

Failure to move through the $3,289 pivot would bring the first major support level at $3,064 into play.

Barring an extended sell-off, however, Ethereum should steer clear of sub-$3,000 levels. The second major support level sits at $2,917.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $3,064

Pivot Level: $3,289

First Major Resistance Level: $3,435

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $3,369

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $2,740

62% FIB Retracement Level: $1,725

Litecoin

Litecoin fell by 3.49% on Friday. Reversing a 0.91% gain from Thursday, Litecoin ended the day at $174.16.

A mixed start to the day saw Litecoin rise to an early morning intraday high $187.38 before hitting reverse.

Coming up against the first major resistance level at $187, Litecoin slid to a late intraday low $170.88.

Litecoin fell through the 23.6% FIB of $178 and the first major support level at $175 to end the day at $174 levels.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was up by 0.75% to $175.46. A mixed start to the day saw Litecoin fall to an early morning low $173.44 before rising to a high $175.69.

Litecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Litecoin would need to move through the $178 pivot and the 23.6% FIB of $178 to bring the first major resistance level at $184 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Litecoin to break back through to $180 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Friday’s high $187.38 would likely cap the upside.

In the event of broad-based crypto rally, Litecoin could the second major resistance level at $200. The second major resistance level sits at $194.

Failure to move through the $178 pivot and the 23.6% FIB would bring the first major support level at $168 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, however, Litecoin should steer clear of the second major support level at $161.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $168

Pivot Level: $178

First Major Resistance Level: $184

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $178

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $223

62% FIB Retracement Level: $296

Ripple’s XRP

Ripple’s XRP fell by 3.09% on Friday. Following a 1.15% loss on Thursday, Ripple’s XRP ended the day at $1.0588.

A bullish start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP rally to an early morning intraday high $1.24499 before hitting reverse.

Ripple’s XRP broke through the day’s major resistance levels before hitting reverse.

The reversal saw Ripple’s XRP slide to a late intraday low $1.03058.

Ripple’s XRP fell through the 38.2% FIB of $1.0659 and the first major support level at $1.0616.

Finding support at the second major support level at $1.0351, Ripple’s XRP ended the day at $1.05 levels.

At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP was up by 0.80% to $1.06437. A mixed start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP fall to an early morning low $1.05296 before rising to a high $1.06918.

While leaving the major support and resistance levels untested, Ripple’s XRP tested resistance at the 38.2% FIB of $1.0659 early on.

For the day ahead

Ripple’s XRP would need to move through the 38.2% FIB and the $1.1105 pivot to bring first major resistance level at $1.1904 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ripple’s XRP to break out from $1.10 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and resistance at $1.20 would likely cap the upside.

In the event of a broad-based crypto rebound, Ripple’s XRP could test resistance at $1.30 levels before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $1.3249.

Failure to move through the 38.2% FIB and the $1.1105 pivot would bring the first major support level at $0.9760 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, however, Ripple’s XRP should steer clear of sub-$0.90 levels. The second major support level sits at $0.8961.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $0.9760

Pivot Level: $1.1105

First Major resistance Level: $1.1904

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.8533

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $1.0659

62% FIB Retracement Level: $1.4096

Please let us know what you think in the comments below.

Thanks, Bob

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • News To Go: September 10, 2021

    News To Go: September 10, 2021

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 11th, 2021

    Following a bearish Friday, it’s been a mixed start to the day. A Bitcoin move back through to $47,000 levels would support a broad-based crypto rally, however.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Continues to Chop Around Just Above $24.00

    Silver markets continue to have a bit of trouble just above, as industrial demand is starting to be question, and of course we have to ask ourselves whether or not the market has the wherewithal to turn around what has been a rather ugly couple of days.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 10th, 2021

    It was a mixed day for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $48,000 levels would deliver support, however.

  • Why government adoption of Bitcoin is a ‘big win’ for crypto

    Co-Founder & COO at CoinGecko Bobby Ong&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to break down the factors contributing to Bitcoin's sudden dive and the global push of governments to use Bitcoin as Ukraine becomes the latest country to legalize and regulate the cryptocurrency.

  • Where bitcoin could become legal tender next: Grayscale CEO

    Cryptocurrency bulls are lauding the decision by El Salvador to become the first country to accept bitcoin as legal tender. And one bitcoin fund manager believes other countries in emerging markets around the world could possibly follow suit.

  • What Happened to Bitcoin's Transaction Volume?

    While Bitcoin is regarded as the king of cryptocurrency, it doesn’t beat out Ethereum in every metric. With a robust ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, play-to-earn blockchain games, and NFTs, Ethereum’s blockchain handles about 5 times the daily volume of Bitcoin. As a metric of success, generating fees is a double-edged sword. For one, fees show the demand for a blockchain network. If the network were to have less active users, it’d generate less fees. There’s also something

  • How Can Value Investors Profit in the Crypto Ecosystem?

    Tokens that achieve substantial price gains may have little utility in the real world. Instead, they tend to attract capital based on price trends and technical analysis. When these technical indicators fall short, crypto trading can seem to be nothing more than mere speculation. Value investing provides cryptocurrency traders with an arguably more effective method for investing. Instead of performing technical analysis, value investors seek out assets that they believe the market has undervalue

  • China Needs to Regulate Its AI Giants, Tech Watchdog Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China should regulate the use of artificial intelligence to curb risks posed by the growing use of the technology, a senior government official said Friday. Protecting national security as well as users’ interests and privacy should remain paramount as the adoption of AI rises, said Zhao Zeliang, deputy director of Cyberspace Administration of China, the internet industry overseer.“Like other things, AI can bring negative affects too,” he said at a media event in Beijing. Regulati

  • Kremlin internet crackdown causing major outages as election looms

    The Kremlin's crackdown on websites linked to jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny and on technology used to evade online bans are causing major internet outages for the Russian public, say web monitors, online gaming firms and government critics. The disruption shows how new tools that state communications regulator Roskomnadzor is deploying to exert greater control over the internet are causing unintended collateral damage. GlobalCheck, a group that monitors websites' accessibility in Russia, said there had been widespread disruption after Roskomnadzor blocked widely-used internet services in its bid to prevent access to a banned app backed by Navalny's allies.

  • IOTA chosen by EU to empower European Blockchain Services Infrastructure

    In a resounding vote of support in IOTA’s distributed ledger technologies, the European Union have selected IOTA as one of seven blockchain companies tasked with delivering the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI).

  • ‘Secure’ Email Provider ProtonMail Handed Over User Data to Law Enforcement

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily BeastPrivacy experts consider it one of the safest email providers on the internet, but ProtonMail’s recent decision to hand over sensitive customer information to European law enforcement is raising questions about whether the company’s privacy claims are less of a promise and more of a mirage.After French law enforcement requested—through Europol—that Swiss authorities share the IP address of a climate activist, the end-to-end encrypted email prov

  • U.K. Health Department to End Data Contract With Palantir

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is ending a data deal with Palantir Technologies Inc., following criticism from privacy groups about the lack of transparency on how the contracts were awarded to the U.S. data giant. The Department of Health and Social Care put out a tender in August to shift its Adult Social Care Dashboard away from third-party providers to its own system, built by BAE Systems Plc, Europe’s largest defense firm, according to public documents. These said DHSC had until Sept. 3

  • 25 Actually Useful Things to Buy on Amazon

    TikTok made us do it. Tinx actually credits her supermodel friends Sara Sampaio and Jasmine Tookes for putting her onto the now viral cup, but her review sent followers straight to Amazon. Get it now! TikTok beauty influencer Hyram Yabro—better known as Skincare by Hyram—singlehandedly sold out CeraVe's Hydrating Facial Cleanser.

  • Google search terms report adds historical query data for impressions without clicks

    And, on February 1, 2022, Google Ads will be removing historical query data (collected before September 1, 2020) that no longer meets its privacy thresholds. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • CORRECTED-China slows down approval for new online games - SCMP

    China has temporarily slowed down approval for all new online games in the country in a bid to curb the gaming addiction among young people, South China Morning Post reported https://bit.ly/3hiH4ee on Thursday citing people with knowledge of the matter. The SCMP said the strategy to slow down approvals emerged after a Wednesday meeting between Chinese authorities and gaming firms including Tencent Holdings Ltd and NetEase Inc . The government in China on Wednesday had summoned gaming firms including Tencent and NetEase.

  • Top EU court gives broad protection to term 'champagne'

    The top European Union court backed French champagne makers on Thursday who had argued that their protection under EU law should extend far beyond banning rival sparkling wine producers from putting the word "champagne" on their bottles. The champagne makers' association (CIVC) is seeking to prohibit a chain of tapas bars in Spain from using "champanillo", Spanish for "little champagne", on signs and on social media. The commercial court of Barcelona rejected the CIVC's claims since the Champanillo sign was not intended to designate an alcoholic beverage, but rather catering premises where champagne is not sold, and so products other than those protected and targeting a different market.

  • Russia's Yandex says it repelled biggest DDoS attack in history

    A cyber attack on Russian tech giant Yandex's servers in August and September was the largest known distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack in the history of the internet, the company said on Thursday. The DDoS attack, in which hackers try to flood a network with unusually high volumes of data traffic in order to paralyse it when it can no longer cope with the scale of data requested, began in August and reached a record level on Sept. 5.

  • FTC's Amazon quandary: Whether the giant's MGM deal is anti-competitive

    Amazon's proposed $8.45 billion purchase of Hollywood studio MGM is presenting the Federal Trade Commission, which will soon decide whether to block the deal, with a kind of ideological Rorschach test.Progressives see it as self-evident that regulators should not allow Amazon to further extend its already vast market power. They expect to find an ally in FTC chair Lina Khan, who built her reputation making the case that Amazon is a monopolist that should be checked.Stay on top of the latest mark

  • China Stocks Hammered Again, With Focus On Gaming

    China stocks fell Thursday, as reports indicated government officials are focused on ensuring adherence to new rules by the nation's regulators.