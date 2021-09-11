Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 11th, 2021

Ethereum

Ethereum slid by 6.26% on Friday. Following a 2.13% decline on Thursday, Ethereum ended the day at $3,209.82.

A mixed start to the day saw Ethereum rise to an early morning intraday high $3,514.37 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $3,531, Ethereum fell to a late intraday low $3,142.67.

Ethereum fell through the first major support level at $3,356 and the second major support level at $3,287.

The sell-off also saw Ethereum fall through the 23.6% FIB of $3,369 to end the day at $3,200 levels.

At the time of writing, Ethereum was up by 1.26% to $3,250.25. A mixed start to the day saw Ethereum fall to an early morning low $3,199.88 before rising to a high $3,254.18.

Ethereum left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Ethereum would need to move through the $3,289 pivot to bring the 23.6% FIB of $3,369 and the first major resistance level at $3,435 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ethereum to break back through to $3,400 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap the upside.

In the event of a broad-based crypto rally, Ethereum could test resistance at $3,700 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $3,661.

Failure to move through the $3,289 pivot would bring the first major support level at $3,064 into play.

Barring an extended sell-off, however, Ethereum should steer clear of sub-$3,000 levels. The second major support level sits at $2,917.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $3,064

Pivot Level: $3,289

First Major Resistance Level: $3,435

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $3,369

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $2,740

62% FIB Retracement Level: $1,725

Litecoin

Litecoin fell by 3.49% on Friday. Reversing a 0.91% gain from Thursday, Litecoin ended the day at $174.16.

A mixed start to the day saw Litecoin rise to an early morning intraday high $187.38 before hitting reverse.

Coming up against the first major resistance level at $187, Litecoin slid to a late intraday low $170.88.

Litecoin fell through the 23.6% FIB of $178 and the first major support level at $175 to end the day at $174 levels.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was up by 0.75% to $175.46. A mixed start to the day saw Litecoin fall to an early morning low $173.44 before rising to a high $175.69.

Litecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Litecoin would need to move through the $178 pivot and the 23.6% FIB of $178 to bring the first major resistance level at $184 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Litecoin to break back through to $180 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and Friday’s high $187.38 would likely cap the upside.

In the event of broad-based crypto rally, Litecoin could the second major resistance level at $200. The second major resistance level sits at $194.

Failure to move through the $178 pivot and the 23.6% FIB would bring the first major support level at $168 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, however, Litecoin should steer clear of the second major support level at $161.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $168

Pivot Level: $178

First Major Resistance Level: $184

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $178

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $223

62% FIB Retracement Level: $296

Ripple’s XRP

Ripple’s XRP fell by 3.09% on Friday. Following a 1.15% loss on Thursday, Ripple’s XRP ended the day at $1.0588.

A bullish start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP rally to an early morning intraday high $1.24499 before hitting reverse.

Ripple’s XRP broke through the day’s major resistance levels before hitting reverse.

The reversal saw Ripple’s XRP slide to a late intraday low $1.03058.

Ripple’s XRP fell through the 38.2% FIB of $1.0659 and the first major support level at $1.0616.

Finding support at the second major support level at $1.0351, Ripple’s XRP ended the day at $1.05 levels.

At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP was up by 0.80% to $1.06437. A mixed start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP fall to an early morning low $1.05296 before rising to a high $1.06918.

While leaving the major support and resistance levels untested, Ripple’s XRP tested resistance at the 38.2% FIB of $1.0659 early on.

For the day ahead

Ripple’s XRP would need to move through the 38.2% FIB and the $1.1105 pivot to bring first major resistance level at $1.1904 into play.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ripple’s XRP to break out from $1.10 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and resistance at $1.20 would likely cap the upside.

In the event of a broad-based crypto rebound, Ripple’s XRP could test resistance at $1.30 levels before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $1.3249.

Failure to move through the 38.2% FIB and the $1.1105 pivot would bring the first major support level at $0.9760 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, however, Ripple’s XRP should steer clear of sub-$0.90 levels. The second major support level sits at $0.8961.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $0.9760

Pivot Level: $1.1105

First Major resistance Level: $1.1904

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.8533

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $1.0659

62% FIB Retracement Level: $1.4096

