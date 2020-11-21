Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 21st, 2020

Bob Mason
·5 min read

Ethereum

Ethereum rallied by 8.16% on Friday. Reversing a 1.48% loss from Thursday, Ethereum ended the day at $510.43.

It was another mixed start to the day. Ethereum fell to an early morning intraday low $471.07 before making a move.

Steering clear of the first major support level at $464.40, Ethereum rallied to a late afternoon intraday high $514.73.

Ethereum broke through the major resistance levels before a brief fall back to sub-$505 levels.

The pullback saw Ethereum fall through the third major resistance level at $504.32 before wrapping up the day at $510 levels.

At the time of writing, Ethereum was up by 1.39% to $517.53. A bullish start to the day saw Ethereum rise from an early morning low $510.26 to a high $518.92.

Ethereum left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Ethereum would need to avoid a fall through the pivot level at $498.74 to support a run at the first major resistance level at $526.42.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ethereum to break through to $520 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and resistance at $530 would likely cap any upside.

In the event of another breakout, Ethereum could test the second major resistance level at $542.4 and the 62% FIB of $543.0.

Failure to avoid a fall through the $498.74 pivot would bring the first major support level at $482.76 into play.

Barring another extended sell-off, however, Ethereum should steer clear of sub-$480 levels. The second major support level sits at $455.08.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $482.76

Pivot Level: $498.74

First Major Resistance Level: $526.42

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $257

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $367

62% FIB Retracement Level: $543

Litecoin

Litecoin rose by 1.25% on Friday. Following on from an 11.09% surge on Thursday, Litecoin ended the day at $82.6.

It was a mixed start to the day. Litecoin fell to a late morning intraday low $80.17 before making a move

Steering clear of the first major support level at $74.28, Litecoin rallied to a late afternoon intraday high $85.92.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $86.25, Litecoin eased back to end the day at $82 levels.

At the time of writing, Litecoin was up by 1.26% to $83.70. A bullish start to the day saw Litecoin rise from an early morning low $82.60 to a high $85.39.

Litecoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.

For the day ahead

Litecoin would need to move through the $82.92 pivot to support a run at the first major resistance level at $85.66.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Litecoin to break back through to $85 levels.

Barring another extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap any upside.

In the event of another extended breakout, Litecoin would likely test the second major resistance level at $88.67.

Failure to move through the $82.92 pivot level would bring the first major support level at $79.91 into play.

Barring an extended sell-off on the day, however, Litecoin should steer well clear of the second major support level at $77.17.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $79.91

Pivot Level: $82.92

First Major Resistance Level: $85.66

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $45.30

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $71

62% FIB Retracement Level: $100

Ripple’s XRP

Ripple’s XRP rallied by 8.71% on Friday. Following on from a 3.42% rally on Thursday, Ripple’s XRP ended the day at $0.33041.

It was a mixed start to the day. Ripple’s XRP fell to a late morning intraday low $0.29727 before making a move.

Steering clear of the first major support level at $0.2898, however, Ripple’s XRP rallied to a final hour intraday high $0.33113.

Ripple’s XRP broke through the first major resistance level at $0.3125 and the second major resistance level at $0.3210.

At the time of writing, Ripple’s XRP was up by 3.43% to $0.34175. A bullish start to the day saw Ripple’s XRP rally from an early morning low $0.32997 to a high $0.34410

Ripple’s XRP broke through the first major resistance level at $0.3419 early on.

For the day ahead

Ripple’s XRP will need to avoid a fall through the $0.3196 pivot level to support another run at the first major resistance level at $0.3419.

Support from the broader market would be needed, however, for Ripple’s XRP to hold onto $0.34 levels.

Barring an extended crypto rally, the first major resistance level and morning high $0.34410 would likely cap any upside.

In the event of another extended rally, Ripple’s XRP could test resistance at $0.35 before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $0.3535.

Failure to avoid a fall through the $0.3196 pivot would bring the first major support level at $0.3081 into play.

Barring an extended crypto sell-off, Ripple’s XRP should steer clear of sub-$0.30 levels. The second major support level sits at $0.2857.

Looking at the Technical Indicators

First Major Support Level: $0.3081

Pivot Level: $0.3196

First Major Resistance Level: $0.3419

23.6% FIB Retracement Level: $0.3638

38.2% FIB Retracement Level: $0.4800

62% FIB Retracement Level: $0.6678

Please let us know what you think in the comments below.

Thanks, Bob

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Latest Stories

  • Trump turns on Pfizer over vaccine timing

    Trump accused U.S. drugmaker Pfizer of waiting to announce the success of their Phase 3 vaccine trial until the day after the presidential election in order to avoid helping him.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Merrick Garland is reportedly one of Biden's attorney general candidates

    Judge Merrick Garland is reportedly under consideration to serve as attorney general in President-elect Joe Biden's administration.Garland, the federal appeals court judge who was nominated by former President Barack Obama to serve on the Supreme Court, is one of the candidates Biden is considering for the attorney general position, NPR reported on Friday.Obama in 2016 nominated Garland to fill the Supreme Court seat left open after Justice Antonin Scalia's death, but Senate Republicans didn't hold a confirmation hearing for him, arguing that a new Supreme Court justice should not be seated during an election year. Senate Republicans later confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who was nominated by President Trump, to the Supreme Court during an election year in 2020, contending that the situation was different in the latter case because this time the same party controlled both the Senate and the presidency. Garland formerly served as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Among other possible contenders for the position of attorney general in Biden's administration include Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, according to CBS News. But CBS also reports that the question of who Biden will pick for this position "isn't likely to be answered for several weeks."More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Explosion at gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai causes fire

    An explosion at a natural gas pipeline in Egypt's restive northern Sinai Peninsula caused a fire but little other damage and there were no casualties, a senior military official said. Gen. Mohamed Abdel Fadil Shousha, in charge of the northern part of the peninsula, said all the pipeline valves were promptly sealed off to control the fire that erupted after Thursday's blast. The Islamic State group posted a statement on its website claiming responsibility for the explosion.

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • How Rudy Giuliani went from a respected federal prosecutor and beloved NYC mayor to Trump's bag man

    Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has had a high-profile ride from politician to President Donald Trump's attorney.

  • Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

    At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police. Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown. Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

    Brett Fryar is a middle-class Republican. Now, Fryar says he would go to war for Trump. Nothing will convince Fryar and many others here in Sundown - including the town’s mayor, another Patriots member - that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election fairly.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Inmate who killed Texas teenager to be executed by lethal injection

    The federal government prepared Thursday to execute an inmate who was convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • California inmate fought wildfires, now faces deportation

    Among the thousands of firefighters who battled record-setting wildfires in California this year was Bounchan Keola, a 39-year-old immigrant from Laos serving a 28-year prison sentence for a gang-related shooting when he was 16. One of roughly 1,800 inmates fighting fires, Keola said he struggled to see through the smoke during his first assignment while getting doused with chemicals used to fight the flames. Keola was set to be released in October.

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • Parents took out billions in loans to pay for kids' college. Now they're buried in debt.

    “I feel like I’m stuck in it until I die,” a Nevada father says of the debt he and his wife owe after helping their children pay for college.

  • Kidnapped woman flings herself from trunk of speeding car to escape, NC sheriff says

    The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said the car “was moving at a high speed” when the 38-year-old figured out how to open the trunk and jumped out.