Ethereum moves closer to proof-of-stake after Kiln
Ethereum’s merge on the Kiln testnet on Wednesday was a success, as the blockchain passed the final public test before its highly anticipated transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS), which is expected to happen by the end of Q2, 2022.
Fast facts
During Ethereum’s trial merge on the Kiln testnet, one of the clients, Prysm, had an issue in block proposals, but the error was eventually resolved which led to a successful merge.
Kiln follows the Kintsugi merge testnet, which will be phased out in the coming weeks.
“The Merge” is the fusion of the existing PoW-based Ethereum Mainnet with the new PoS-based Beacon chain, which will mark the end of Ethereum mining.
More than 10.4 million Ether has been staked for Ethereum 2.0 since Beacon chain launched, as of press time.
