Ethereum moves closer to proof-of-stake after Kiln

Monika Ghosh
·1 min read

Ethereum’s merge on the Kiln testnet on Wednesday was a success, as the blockchain passed the final public test before its highly anticipated transition from a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake (PoS), which is expected to happen by the end of Q2, 2022.

Fast facts

  • During Ethereum’s trial merge on the Kiln testnet, one of the clients, Prysm, had an issue in block proposals, but the error was eventually resolved which led to a successful merge.

  • Kiln follows the Kintsugi merge testnet, which will be phased out in the coming weeks.

  • “The Merge” is the fusion of the existing PoW-based Ethereum Mainnet with the new PoS-based Beacon chain, which will mark the end of Ethereum mining.

  • More than 10.4 million Ether has been staked for Ethereum 2.0 since Beacon chain launched, as of press time.

