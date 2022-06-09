Ethereum one step closer to Eth2 with Ropsten testnet merger

Motley Fool

Mounting concerns of a possible recession have resulted in a difficult start to the year for financial markets. As investors have shifted from growth stocks to value stocks, this has led high-yielding dividend stocks to perform well so far this year. With 71,000 employees and more than 175 markets where its cigarettes and non-combustible products (i.e., heat-not-burn product called IQOS) are sold, Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is the largest tobacco company in the world.