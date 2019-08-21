Ethereum resources to be translated into 15 new languages





Ethereum wants to translate all of its resources into 15 languages as part of a push to make the network more accessible, the Ethereum Foundation announced yesterday.

The foundation says it’s only focusing on translating its website at the moment—Ethereum.org—but has plans to expand its translations to include “important community resources like documentation, guides, blog posts, and more.”

Its first full translation, Ethereum.org/ko, is the result of a team of eight translators led by Taeyeon Kim, and translates everything on Ethereum’s recently relaunched site into Korean.

While it’s good news for Korean fans of Ethereum, crypto businesses in South Korea have been looking for pastures new. Business Korea, a South Korean news outlet, reported yesterday that domestic crypto companies are steering clear of the country and listing their projects on foreign exchanges due to “tougher domestic cryptocurrency exchange market conditions.”

No problem—German is next on the foundation’s list of languages to translate its websites into. Surely Ethereum will be met with open arms by the Germans? Not so, says a report last week from Austrian banking giant ING, which indicated support for cryptocurrencies, or Kryptowährung, has nosedived in German speaking countries over the past year.

In the coming weeks, the foundation says it’ll translate its site into Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Russian, and Italian. Will it have any more luck there?



