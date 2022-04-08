Ethereum Rollup Arbitrum Releases Major Update

Motley Fool

Controversial cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) broke records in 2021, delivering a return of 43,800,000% and making millionaires out of investors who had tipped in as little as $2.29 and held on for the entire ride. It leaves some latecomers deep underwater on their holdings, and new punters wondering whether it's a buying opportunity ahead of another historic rally -- especially since Shiba Inu is heading for the metaverse. It's important to remember that cheap doesn't always equal a good value, and that rings true with Shiba Inu.