Ethereum Settles Over $6T in Transactions in Past 12 Months

Ethereum settled over $6 trillion in transactions in the past 12 months, a 369% increase over 2020. $1.5 trillion worth of transactions were settled in Q3 alone.

Ethereum is hitting new milestones by the week, it appears, as data from Messari shows that a staggering $6.2 trillion in transactions were recorded in the past 12 months. Compared to 2020, that represents a 369% increase in transaction volume. Unsurprisingly, the price of Ethereum has increased significantly alongside this jump in usage.

Ethereum settled $6.2 trillion in transactions: Messari

Q3, in particular, was a very strong period for the Ethereum network, where it recorded $1.5 trillion in transactions. Stablecoins have also been a major part of the transaction volume, which is not surprising given the versatility of its use.

