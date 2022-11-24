Ethereum Software Firm ConsenSys Reveals it Collects User Data

One of the firms behind the Ethereum merge, ConsenSys, said on Thursday that it also collects user data related to its on-chain wallet service MetaMask.

The revelation comes days after decentralized crypto exchange (DEX) Uniswap made a similar update to its privacy policy, as reported.

ConsenSys said that it collects some data related to user identification, such as contact details, profile information along with some other user data.

The firm added that when using Infura, which is the default remote procedure call (RPC) provider, on digital wallet MetaMask, Infura will collect the user's IP address and Ethereum wallet address for transactions. RPC is a protocol for requesting data and information from a program running on a third-party computer server.

If a user switches to a different RPC on MetaMask the financial data will not be collected. Blockchain tool developer Infura and the digital wallet MetaMask are both products that are offered by ConsenSys.

Meanwhile, Crypto Twitter community members expressed displeasure at the move, which some felt invaded a user's privacy -- one of the core ethos of the crypto space.

