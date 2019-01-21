Ethereum's important upgrade postponed to late February

Twitter More

Ethereum, one of the world's largest cryptocurrencies and decentralized app platforms, was supposed to get an upgrade called Constantinople on January 16.

Alas, due to a security issue discovered just one day before the scheduled upgrade, Constantinople was delayed, and now we have a new date: February 27.

This is according to Ethereum developer Péter Szilágyi, who tweeted about the change late Friday.

Seems we're going with block 7.28M for the #Ethereum Constantinople refork scheduled for the 27th of February! Will be a single fork on mainnet and a post-Constantinople-fixup fork on the testnets to get them back in line feature wise with the main network. — Péter Szilágyi (@peter_szilagyi) January 18, 2019 Read more...

