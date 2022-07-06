Ethereum's Sepolia Testnet Successfully Switches to Proof-of-Stake

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

The penultimate test environment network (testnet) merge before the Ethereum blockchain makes its long-awaited move to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work has successfully been completed.

Sepolia was the second of three public testnets to run through the Merge. After this, Goerli is expected to merge.

The network went to proof-of-stake (PoS) when the Terminal Total Difficulty (TTD) exceeded 17,000,000,000,000,000. That occurred around 17:00 UTC.

In the hours since the testnet merge happened, no significant glitches have been reported.

The Sepolia merge was a two-step process. Ethereum announced that first the operators needed to update their consensus layer and execution layer clients together. That then activated two phases: the first at an epoch height on the Beacon Chain and the second upon hitting the total difficulty value on the execution layer.