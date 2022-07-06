Ethereum's Sepolia Testnet Successfully Switches to Proof-of-Stake
The penultimate test environment network (testnet) merge before the Ethereum blockchain makes its long-awaited move to proof-of-stake from proof-of-work has successfully been completed.
Sepolia was the second of three public testnets to run through the Merge. After this, Goerli is expected to merge.
The network went to proof-of-stake (PoS) when the Terminal Total Difficulty (TTD) exceeded 17,000,000,000,000,000. That occurred around 17:00 UTC.
In the hours since the testnet merge happened, no significant glitches have been reported.
The Sepolia merge was a two-step process. Ethereum announced that first the operators needed to update their consensus layer and execution layer clients together. That then activated two phases: the first at an epoch height on the Beacon Chain and the second upon hitting the total difficulty value on the execution layer.
The testnet merge takes the project one step closer to Ethereum's mainnet upgrade later this year. The first testnet merge, Ropsten, was completed on June 8.
