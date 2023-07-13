Etherington trial moved back to Payne County

Jul. 12—The criminal hearings for Kevin Etherington, the former first assistant district attorney for Payne and Logan counties, were moved back to Payne County on Wednesday.

Etherington is accused of possessing more than 150 videos and/or images of children being sexually abused on his Google Drive. His defense attorneys claimed he was hacked.

He appeared Wednesday at the Pottawatomie County Courthouse to be arraigned on his latest felony charge — Peeping Tom with photographic/electronic equipment. A May preliminary hearing in Lincoln County revealed that OSBI accused him of taking clandestine photographs of women and girls' bodies and private areas around an apartment swimming pool.

OSBI Agent Nicholas Rizzi testified that he found two picture folders on Etherington's Google Drive, titled "Creep" and "Creeps."

"The focus of those pictures was of either the buttocks or the genitals of the children," Rizzi said at the May prelim.

Etherington rebutted in a recorded interview that his actions were not illegal.

"I'm not saying that I don't see anything wrong with it. I'm saying it's not child pornography," Etherington said. "That's a fetish bro."

At that time, defense attorney Michael Johnson said the swimming pool is a public place and people would not have a reasonable expectation of privacy. But Tulsa District Attorney Stephen Kunzweiler, who's prosecuting the case, argued parents should reasonably have the peace of mind to not expect a person taking indecent photographs of their kids.

A ruling on this issue could set a precedent in Oklahoma on where the line is drawn for a "reasonable expectation of privacy."

Etherington was not arraigned on this charge Wednesday as intended. District Judge John Canavan said Johnson and Kunzweiler held a conference in his chamber and agreed to move the case back to Payne County for an Oct. 5 arraignment.

Payne County Judge Phillip Corley was the first to preside over the case, but a judge has not been listed on his docket as of press time.