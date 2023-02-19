Ethical investing is crushing Britain’s defence industry, ministers told

british soldiers - Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Ethical investing is damaging Britain’s defence industry by using “skin-deep” moral arguments which undermine the value of the sector, a company set up by two former Royal Marines has warned.

4GD, which offers combat training to soldiers using virtual reality and special effects, said the Government must step in and protect defence investing in the face of environmental, social and governance (ESG) rules.

Ethical investing seeks to appease retail investors who are increasingly concerned about how their money is used by avoiding funding companies involved in the tobacco and fossil fuels industries, for example.

Investors including the Church of England and Legal and General have shied away from the defence sector citing ethical concerns, although others such as BlackRock have pushed back and increased their exposure to the industry.

Robert Taylor, 4GD’s co-founder and a former Royal Marines reserve training officer, said: “The UK undervalues defence. There is an increasingly skin deep moral argument as to whether defence is a good place to invest money into.

“There's also a lack of understanding [in the UK], that doesn't exist in the US about the opportunities of defence which is a great example of government revenue.”

4GD recreates immersive close combat training through creating moveable walls to build constructions that represent terrorist safe houses and other battlefield scenarios.

Mr Taylor said the company was now looking to the US to raise money for new training centres as requirements by many UK investors for so-called dual functionality were making it difficult to get funding in Britain.

He added: "A slight anomaly we find in the UK is a growing focus on dual use technologies. One way that some individuals groups have tried to get around the moralistic implications of investing in defence is to define an investment as dual use.

“We're a UK-based company, we've got a very strong veteran theme running through it, we'd love to keep the capacity or the capability sovereign. But that has to be done with business sense.”

Dual use equipment has both a defence application and a use for civilian customers. For example, cybersecurity software or sensors which can be used for search and rescue as well as detecting troop movements.

But Mr Taylor said these requirements are not practical and should not be necessary.

He said: “We would be creating a dual use solely for the purpose of achieving potential lines in the sand within ESG policies.”

Last August, Rupert Soames, the former chief executive of outsourcer Serco, said ethical investors had made a “screeching U-turn” over their opposition to the defence sector as the reality of Vladimir Putin’s warmongering on Ukraine settled in. Serco has defence contracts with the UK, US and Australia.

Mark Francois, a Tory MP and former armed forces minister, said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had demonstrated how critical Britain’s defence sector is.

He said: “Our defence industry has proved its ethical value by providing weapons, like NLAWs [Next-generation Light Anti-tank Weapons], which have materially assisted Ukraine in resisting Russia’s barbaric and illegal invasion.

“I remember at a hustings some years ago when an elector asked me, ‘why don’t we just abolish the arms industry?’ to which I replied ‘that if someone hadn’t been building Spitfires in 1940, this hustings wouldn’t be taking place’. If defending freedom against tyranny isn’t ethical, then what is?”

John Healey, a Labour MP and shadow defence secretary, added: “A thriving UK defence sector supports our economy and our sovereignty.

“Innovative UK defence companies should be able to count on domestic sources of investment. Ministers must look at ways of removing barriers so that homegrown success stories can get the support they need.”

The Government did not respond to requests for comment.