'The ethical thing to do': Why this small San Diego charter school passed on COVID PPP loans

Albert Einstein Academies could have used a forgivable loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program but turned it down.

SAN DIEGO - The Albert Einstein Academies, which educates 1,450 students from kindergarten through eighth grade at two inner-city campuses here, could have used a forgivable loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

Half of the middle school students and close to one-third of the elementary kids come from low-income homes and qualify for free or reduced-price lunches at the charter schools, its superintendent said.

But while the academies were eligible for up to $3 million in forgivable loans based on revenues that largely came from taxes, Superintendent David Sciarretta didn't feel right about taking the money.

He said the loan program, started by Congress in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, was intended to help financially struggling small businesses stay open and avoid laying off employees.

Charters are privately operated schools that are publicly funded.

Superintendent David Sciarretta leads the Albert Einstein Academies, which has 1,450 kindergarten to eighth-grade students at two inner-city San Diego campuses. He and school leaders turned down up to $3 million in a federal forgivable loan.

Sciarretta said Einstein, whose charter school campuses are minutes from downtown, didn't suffer financially because California continued its pre-pandemic level of public school funding during the health crisis even if enrollment declined, giving some schools additional money. He said refraining from taking the loans was "the ethical thing to do."

"We could have always used the money," said Sciarretta, recently awarded the 2022 Hart Vision Award Winner for California Charter Leader of the Year. "But, growing up, my mom told me: 'If there's food on the table and there are other folks who are hungrier than you, then you need to let them eat because they have a greater need than you do.'"

Other schools took PPP loans

That wasn't the view of at least 268 other California charter operators, who run some of the state's largest and wealthiest publicly funded charter chains.

Those operators had at least $335 million forgiven, a USA TODAY investigation has found, the most of any state with charter schools. That's about one-third of the $1 billion in loans obtained by more than 1,100 U.S. charter schools, which educate a fraction of the nation's children and had the loans forgiven — even though most lost no money during the pandemic.

Several of those schools also employed more than 500 workers, the limit to qualify under the program, USA TODAY found.

Kathleen Hermsmeyer, superintendent of Springs Charter Schools in Temecula, said while California didn't cut funding, it also did not increase it for charter schools like hers that specialize in at-home, remote or hybrid learning.

Those types of charter schools, which aren't based in classrooms, experienced significant enrollment increases because of the need for distance learning during COVID, she said.

She said her network added 1,000 students during the pandemic and needed its nearly $9.9 million loan —the largest of any charter operator in the country. The Small Business Administration, which is in charge of the PPP program that ended last May, forgave that loan on Dec. 1.

"It was exactly what PPP was designed for — to help us provide a great quality education for our children through the most difficult years ever," Hermsmeyer said. "We kept our programs and services, and we did not cut salaries."

The federal government promised to forgive the loans if the money was used to keep workers on the job and to pay for pandemic-related issues.

Researchers have found the SBA has forgiven most of the loans for all industries with little auditing done to see if the money was properly used. Meanwhile, up to three-fourths of the money went into the pockets of business owners, according to a recent study.