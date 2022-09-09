Ethics board releases findings into Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint

A trove of documents detailing a year-long review into Gov. Kristi Noem's role in helping her daughter obtain a real-estate appraiser license was released Friday morning.

The document drop comes two weeks after the Government Accountability Board moved to partially dismiss and close a year-long investigation into allegations of whether Noem's misuse her office to help Kassidy Peters get another chance to be certified for a real-estate appraiser license.

During the Aug. 22 meeting, board members ruled there was sufficient evidence that Noem engaged in conflict of interest and malfeasance. They voted to take "appropriate action," but that action was not defined.

Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who was impeached this summer after fatally striking a man in 2020, filed the complaint in September 2021.

A second complaint about Noem's alleged personal use of state airplanes was forwarded to the Attorney General's office.

