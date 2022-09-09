Ethics board releases findings into Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint

Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
·1 min read

A trove of documents detailing a year-long review into Gov. Kristi Noem's role in helping her daughter obtain a real-estate appraiser license was released Friday morning.

The document drop comes two weeks after the Government Accountability Board moved to partially dismiss and close a year-long investigation into allegations of whether Noem's misuse her office to help Kassidy Peters get another chance to be certified for a real-estate appraiser license.

During the Aug. 22 meeting, board members ruled there was sufficient evidence that Noem engaged in conflict of interest and malfeasance. They voted to take "appropriate action," but that action was not defined.

More: Attorney general's office to investigate ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem

Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, who was impeached this summer after fatally striking a man in 2020, filed the complaint in September 2021.

A second complaint about Noem's alleged personal use of state airplanes was forwarded to the Attorney General's office.

To see what we've learned so far, check here: What the documents say

This story is developing. Check back for more.

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96. Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Ethics board releases findings on nepotism complaint against Gov. Noem

  • Gov. Kristi Noem called to dismiss ethics complaint against her, keep some records sealed

    Ethics board members ruled there was sufficient evidence that Noem engaged in conflict of interest and malfeasance.

  • A brief timeline of the South Dakota ethics board investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem

    Looking back at what has been nearly a year in the making of a state ethics board investigation into if Gov. Noem misused her office to help her daughter.

  • Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records, documents released Friday by the state’s Government Accountability Board show. Noem had pushed former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign and later for his impeachment over his involvement in a fatal car crash. The attorney general's complaint was sparked by a report from The Associated Press last year that Noem had taken a hands-on role in a state agency. Shortly after the agency moved to deny her daughter, Kassidy Peters, a real estate appraiser license in July of 2020, Noem held a meeting with Peters and key decision-makers in her licensure.

